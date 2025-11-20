MLC Winter Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by

North Carolina Lazer Edge Wood Art item
North Carolina Lazer Edge Wood Art
$40

Starting bid

Selected from Seven Sisters-- A beautiful piece that showcases everything we love about NC. Total Value: $120.00

Garden Camp: 1 Week (#1) item
Garden Camp: 1 Week (#1)
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a week of outdoor exploration, creativity, and hands-on learning. Campers, ages 6-10, spend their days discovering nature, gardening, cooking, creating art, and bringing home something they’ve made or nurtured. With freedom to explore and caring guidance from staff, kids experience play and learning side by side—rooted in curiosity, imagination, and a deep love for the natural world. Total Value: $500

Garden Camp: 1 week (#2) item
Garden Camp: 1 week (#2)
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a week of outdoor exploration, creativity, and hands-on learning. Campers, ages 6-10, spend their days discovering nature, gardening, cooking, creating art, and bringing home something they’ve made or nurtured. With freedom to explore and caring guidance from staff, kids experience play and learning side by side—rooted in curiosity, imagination, and a deep love for the natural world. Total Value: $500

Burial Beer Co. Gift Bag item
Burial Beer Co. Gift Bag
$50

Starting bid

A carefully curated Burial Beer Co. bag that includes a hat, a zip up hoodie, a 4 pack variety of beer, and Burial's house wine. Total Value: $151.00

An Exclusive Experience w/ Bestselling Author Brad Stulberg
An Exclusive Experience w/ Bestselling Author Brad Stulberg item
An Exclusive Experience w/ Bestselling Author Brad Stulberg
$300

Starting bid

Dive into the science and soul of excellence with this extraordinary literary and learning experience. The winner will receive 10 signed copies of Brad Stulberg’s upcoming book, The Way of Excellence—praised by icons like Steve Kerr(“An absolutely beautiful book”) and Hilary Hahn (“I loved reading this book”). But the true highlight: Brad will personally lead a private book-club discussion and Q&A for your group of up to 75 people—in person within Buncombe County or via Zoom anywhere else. Perfect for teams, schools, book clubs, leadership groups, or anyone hungry to explore mastery, meaning, and human flourishing with one of today’s most influential thinkers.

Total Value: $1,000

ABYSA Soccer Camp- 1 Week item
ABYSA Soccer Camp- 1 Week
$75

Starting bid

Grab a week of ABYSA Soccer Camp! Total Value: $260

Family Photo Session item
Family Photo Session
$120

Starting bid

Enjoy a photography package by Foxy Photography (Lindsay Barrasse) 30 minutes of photography. This package includes:
- 5 hand-edited high resolution digital images of your choice
- Additional images available for purchase
- Online viewing gallery
- Access to my What to Wear Guide
- Guide for preparing your family for your photo shoot. Total Value: $500

EAST FORK-- Popcorn Bowl & Utensil Holder item
EAST FORK-- Popcorn Bowl & Utensil Holder
$60

Starting bid

This stunning East Fork bundle includes a popcorn bowl and a utensil holder.
This is in the color "Cosmos"--which is now retired. Total Value: $182


EAST FORK-- Serving Bowl & Round Platter item
EAST FORK-- Serving Bowl & Round Platter
$115

Starting bid

A beautiful curation from East Fork that includes a Weeknight Serving Bowl an a Round Platter. These are retired/rare glaze in "Henri's Red". Total Value: $350

Professional Home Organizing item
Professional Home Organizing
$90

Starting bid

Transform your space with 3 hours of professional home organizing from Homebody Organizing. Ellen brings clarity, intention, and warm expertise to any room or project—whether you need a refresh, a reset, or a moving strategy. A perfect way to create a home that feels effortless, supportive, and calm. Total Value: $300.00

EAST FORK--Diner Mug & Water Carafe item
EAST FORK--Diner Mug & Water Carafe
$50

Starting bid

This sweet curation from East Fork includes a Diner Mug in Retired/Rare Glaze "Henri's Red" and a

Water Carafe in Morel (workshop/hand thrown). Total Value: $155

With Love from Asheville at the Holidays ❄️ item
With Love from Asheville at the Holidays ❄️
$95

Starting bid

  1. Biltmore Estate Cardinal’s Crest Winemakers Blend
  2. Poppy White Cheddar Popcorn
  3. Hickory Nut Gap Milano Salami
  4. Bee Charmer Tupelo Honey
  5. Provisions Italian Herb Focaccia Mix
  6. Roots & Branches Blue Ridge Soup Mix
  7. Big Deal Oatmeal
  8. Legally Addictive Salted Gingerbread Cookies
  9. French Broad Chocolate Lounge Chocolate Covered Caramelized Almonds
  10. Asheville Tea Company Snow Day Tea
  11. Cooperative Coffee
  12. Spicewalla Hot Chocolate
  13. The High Fiber Black Bear Teal Towel
  14. Cullowheegee Soaps Black Salt Bar
  15. Wicked Apothicaire Winter Pine Candle. Total Value: $295
Bend and Brunch item
Bend and Brunch
$25

Starting bid

Start the morning strong and end it delicious! Enjoy a revitalizing Pilates session for two at Westside Acupuncture & Pilates, then wander over to Sunny Point Café for a brunch that’s guaranteed to make your taste buds cheer. The perfect feel-good morning for two friends who love movement, laughter, and really good food. Total Value: $90

2 Night Getaway
2 Night Getaway
$180

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2 Night Getaway in a beautiful hidden gem in Asheville. This lovely property sleeps up to 4 (2 beds) and is 3 miles from downtown AVL. Complete with a private entrance and lake views! Total Value: $600

Mama Self Care Basket item
Mama Self Care Basket
$80

Starting bid

Give a mama the gift of true restoration with this nourishing self-care bundle. Enjoy a Pelvic PT gift certificate from Asheville Pelvic Health for personalized, healing support, along with comforting goodies like chocolate, bath salts, face masks, tea, and a cozy mug. The perfect mix of wellness and indulgence for any mom who deserves a moment (or many!) just for herself. Total Value: $275

Wake Foot Sanctuary item
Wake Foot Sanctuary
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself and a friend to pure relaxation at Wake Foot Sanctuary in Asheville. This luxurious package for two includes a soothing foot soak, a rejuvenating 20-minute massage, and a comforting tea service to complete the experience. The perfect escape for anyone in need of calm, connection, and a little pampering. Total Value: $170.00

Ninjaville- One Month item
Ninjaville- One Month
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy one month of classes at Ninjaville Asheville! They offer fun, high-energy ninja training where kids build strength, confidence, and agility through exciting obstacle-based challenges. It’s the perfect spot for young adventurers to move, play, and grow! Total Value: $125.00

Road Trippin' item
Road Trippin'
$180

Starting bid

Hit the open road in style with the ultimate Road Trippin’ bundle! Enjoy a 5-day car rental from Fred Anderson Subaru, stay entertained with a Galaxy Tab A9, and keep everyone happy along the way with a cooler bag packed full of road-trip snacks. It’s everything you need for adventure, comfort, and smooth cruising—just pick a destination and go! Total Value: $600.00

The Fruit Bowl Collection by Janie Elliott item
The Fruit Bowl Collection by Janie Elliott
$50

Starting bid

A vibrant set of five original 5×7 fruit watercolors, each hand-painted and framed in elegant gold. This charming collection adds a fresh, colorful touch to any space. A perfect way to bring artful warmth into your home. by our very own Janie Elliott. Total Value: $175

Kevin Andrew Trio item
Kevin Andrew Trio
$75

Starting bid

Bring your walls to life with this vibrant abstract trio by local artist (and proud MLC dad!) Kevin Andrew—a gorgeous pop of color and texture for any room. Total Value: $250

Doula Care: Comfort, Guidance & Support item
Doula Care: Comfort, Guidance & Support
$360

Starting bid

Enjoy 10 hours of personalized doula care from Kooshile Care, provided by a certified and compassionate professional. Choose between birth support or postpartum care, each designed to offer comfort, guidance, and hands-on nurturing during one of life’s most transformative seasons. A beautiful gift of support for any growing family. Total Value: $1200

Adventure Awaits item
Adventure Awaits
$180

Starting bid

Grab three friends and gear up for an epic outdoor adventure!
This bundle includes a guided rafting trip for four, two 5-punch passes to Fiddlehead Farm & Forest for rock climbing and biking, and a stash of outdoor goodies (sampling shown) from Black Dome to keep the fun going. It’s the perfect package for thrill-seekers, nature lovers, and anyone ready to make unforgettable memories outside! Total Value: $600

Soccer Shots: 1 Session (#1) item
Soccer Shots: 1 Session (#1)
$50

Starting bid

Kick off the fun with a free session from Soccer Shots! Kids learn soccer skills, teamwork, and confidence through energetic, age-appropriate coaching—all in a supportive, play-based environment. A perfect introduction to the world’s favorite game! Total Value: $161

Soccer Shots: 1 session (#2) item
Soccer Shots: 1 session (#2)
$50

Starting bid

Kick off the fun with a free session from Soccer Shots! Kids learn soccer skills, teamwork, and confidence through energetic, age-appropriate coaching—all in a supportive, play-based environment. A perfect introduction to the world’s favorite game! Total Value: $161

Rock the Night item
Rock the Night
$55

Starting bid

It’s time to Rock the Night! Sip legendary local brews from Burial, catch a show for 2 at The Orange Peel, and discover your next favorite record at Harvest Records. Perfect for the Asheville music (and beer!) lover. Total Value: $190

Kids Day Out item
Kids Day Out
$20

Starting bid

Let the energy fly with two one-hour passes to Launch Trampoline Park, refuel with a delicious $20 gift certificate to Standard Pizza, and top it all off with a sweet treat from The Hop. It’s the perfect recipe for giggles, jumping, and a guaranteed great day! Total Value: $80

Fun Day in AVL item
Fun Day in AVL
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun day for 2 with lunch and mini golf at Salt Face Mule and then go on a silly adventure with LaZoom guided tours. Total Value: $160

Its Showtime! item
Its Showtime!
$55

Starting bid

Enjoy Dinner and a Show for 2 at Moe's BBQ and Asheville Community Theater. Their remaining shows to catch are Rent, Hello Dolly, and In The Heights. Total Value: $188

Firefly Pottery Experience item
Firefly Pottery Experience
$60

Starting bid

Discover your creative spark with a gift certificate to Firefly Valley Pottery Studio in West Asheville. Use it for private or group pottery instruction, studio rentals, or seasonal classes—perfect for beginners and seasoned makers alike. A wonderful chance to get your hands in the clay and create something beautiful! Total Value: $200

OSEGA Gift Certificate item
OSEGA Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Whether it's gymnastics or ninja warrior training, get started with this gift card from OSEGA! Total Value: $100

1:1 Kids Yoga & Art Session item
1:1 Kids Yoga & Art Session
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1:1 Kids Yoga & Art Sessions in Asheville, NC

This includes Personalized Emotional Support for Kids Through Movement, Mindfulness, and Creative Art Making. Total Value: $125

SunSoo Taekwondo Gift Certificate (#1) item
SunSoo Taekwondo Gift Certificate (#1)
$120

Starting bid

Experience the strength, focus, and confidence of martial arts with a certificate to Asheville Sun Soo Taekwondo. Includes 2 months of practice, Uniform, and membership fee. Whether you're a beginner or looking to build on existing skills, Sun Soo offers an encouraging, family-centered environment that nurtures discipline and growth. A fantastic opportunity to kickstart a new journey in wellness and empowerment! For New Students Only. Total Value: $394

SunSoo Taekwondo Gift Certificate (#2) item
SunSoo Taekwondo Gift Certificate (#2)
$120

Starting bid

Experience the strength, focus, and confidence of martial arts with a certificate to Asheville Sun Soo Taekwondo. Includes 2 months of practice, Uniform, and membership fee. Whether you're a beginner or looking to build on existing skills, Sun Soo offers an encouraging, family-centered environment that nurtures discipline and growth. A fantastic opportunity to kickstart a new journey in wellness and empowerment! For New Students Only. Total Value: $394

Kids Day Out item
Kids Day Out
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a Kids Day Out at Kids Gym from We Rock The Spectrum. This package includes 2 packs of three passes to play and a gift certificate to Standard Pizza! Total Value: $90.00

Fly Fishing from Mountain Fly Outfitters item
Fly Fishing from Mountain Fly Outfitters
$20

Starting bid

Cast, splash, and reel in some mountain magic! Enjoy a 1-hour fly fishing lesson with Mountain Fly Outfitters, where you’ll learn expert casting techniques, local secrets, and how to find the perfect drift. Whether you’re brand new or sharpening your skills, this guided session is the perfect way to dip your toes into one of WNC’s favorite outdoor pastimes. Total Value: $75.00


Ignite Jewelry Studios: Simply Charmed Workshop item
Ignite Jewelry Studios: Simply Charmed Workshop
$30

Starting bid

Let your creativity flow at a jewelry making workshop for two from Ignite Jewelry Studios! Total Value: $90.00

Dog Sitting from WNC Pet Care LLC. item
Dog Sitting from WNC Pet Care LLC.
$20

Starting bid

Dogs need the love too! Set them up with a loving friend while you head out on a trip or outing with pet care offered from WNC Pet Care LLC. Total Value: $50.00

Handcrafted Wooden Animal Wall Art and Ornament item
Handcrafted Wooden Animal Wall Art and Ornament
$25

Starting bid

Bring whimsy and wonder into your home with these beautiful handcrafted animal wall hangings and ornament made by Rachel Hollis. Total Value: $88.00

Handmade Gourd Bowl and Ornament item
Handmade Gourd Bowl and Ornament
$20

Starting bid

This unique handcrafted, by Betty Wymer, decorative bowl and ornament made from gourds brings nature and whimsey and warmth into your home during this holiday season. Total Value: $50.00

In-Home Family Photography Session item
In-Home Family Photography Session
$300

Starting bid

A truly special opportunity! Bring a professional film photographer into your home to capture the real magic of your family’s everyday life. This experience with Melina Coogan Photography includes a one-hour session, expert film shooting and processing, and a full gallery of stunning, high-resolution photographs to cherish forever. Total Value: $1000.00


Courtney Martin Pottery: Red Stripe Mug item
Courtney Martin Pottery: Red Stripe Mug
$20

Starting bid

Sip your favorite hot beverage from this fun red strip mug from Courtney Martin Pottery. Total Value: $70.00

Courtney Martin Pottery: White Star Mug item
Courtney Martin Pottery: White Star Mug
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy your favorite winter sips with this cozy mug from Courtney Martin Pottery. Total Value: $70.00

Courtney Martin Pottery: Diamond Mug item
Courtney Martin Pottery: Diamond Mug
$20

Starting bid

Whether it’s hot chocolate, tea or coffee, it’s bound to taste better in this beautiful mug from Courtney Martin Pottery. Total Value: $70.00

Courtney Martin Pottery: Black Hole Mug item
Courtney Martin Pottery: Black Hole Mug
$20

Starting bid

Fill the morning void with a hot cup of your favorite beverage with this stunning mug from Courtney Martin Pottery. Total Value: $70.00

New Belgium Bundle item
New Belgium Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a warm and refreshing bundle from New Belgium Brewing including a beanie, mittens, a 6 pack of Blaze Lightning, 12 pack Variety pack, 12 pack Mountain Time Lager. Total Value: $100.00

Date Night at the Movies item
Date Night at the Movies
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a cozy movie date night with gift card and take a meaningful step toward ongoing family support with $500 off Au Pair In America services. Whether you’re dreaming of a night out now or extra help at home later, this bundle offers both immediate fun and long-term peace of mind. Total Value: $525.00

Goldfinch by Jay Cathcart item
Goldfinch by Jay Cathcart
$25

Starting bid

A stunning painting of a goldfinch by local artist Jay Cathcart. Total Value: $75.00

Cardinal by Jay Cathcart item
Cardinal by Jay Cathcart
$25

Starting bid

This beautiful painting of a cardinal by Jay Cathcart. Total Value: $75.00

Night at the Theater item
Night at the Theater
$80

Starting bid

Treat yourself to an unforgettable Night at the Theater! Start the evening with a curated box of four wines from Leo’s Wine Bar, then head out to enjoy two tickets to a performance at the Worsham Theater. And relax—your night is fully covered thanks to a 4-hour babysitting voucher from MLC mom Bren Pike-Elliot, giving you the freedom to savor every moment. The perfect blend of culture, comfort, and carefree fun!

Total Value: $275.00

Molasses Chews, 2 dozen item
Molasses Chews, 2 dozen
$5

Starting bid

Take home some delicious molasses chew cookies made by Italian Patisserie trained baker (and MLC administrator) Emily McNees. Total Value: $25.00

