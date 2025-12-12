MMCS MUSIC/THEATRE DEPARTMENT Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
This ”kit” is filled with essentials for holiday survival.
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This offering includes:
A wonderful gift for any special child in your life. Alternatively, you could gift the books to the children but keep the ice cream for your own inner-child.
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Escape into these books, discovering far off lands… or, slow down, talk a long walk and discover the local beauty all around you. Included are:
(Total ERV Priceless)
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This offering includes:
(Total ERV Priceless)
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KATIE WYATT, an accomplished musician, executive, TEDx presenter, consultant, innovator in social change through music and MMCS parent, will provide a 1 hour, solo viola performance for a local (Moore County) event of your choosing. A national award-winning violist, Ms. Wyatt has performed with chamber groups, opera companies, and orchestras around the world. Her beautiful music would be a wonderfully joyful addition to a wedding celebration or a stylish brunch gathering. It could also be a source of great comfort and uplifting during a wake or funeral service. No matter the event, she will design a performance package to perfectly fit your needs. (ERV $350)
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CEDRICK THREADGILL, beloved community leader, MMCS teacher/basketball coach and school parent, is providing a personalized basketball coaching experience. This package includes:
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This romantic package is a great plan for an anniversary, Valentine’s Day or any Friday date night! It includes:
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DR. AARON VANDERMEER, noted academic, accomplished musician (trumpet) and MMCS parent, is the Jazz Studies and Music Industry coordinator at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He is offering 2 hours of music instruction for any age student.
Trumpet (all levels)
Other Brass Instruments (beginner)
Piano (beginner)
Music Theory
Jazz Theory
Jazz Improvisation
Music is a wonderful gift for anyone in your life (yourself included)! The ability to create music, even more so!
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BAYLEE WILLIAMS, who came to our school through the AmeriCorps ArtistYear program, has become a delightful addition to our MMCS family. Specializing in visual arts, Baylee is offering a custom, painted portrait from photograph. Your photo may be of a person (or persons), a four-legged family member, or even a scenic vista that holds sentimental value to you and your family. So many wonderful memories are made during the holidays and this is a wonderful way to immortalize that one special moment!
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REV. DR. PAUL G. MURPHY, a well-known pillar of the Southern Pines community and multi-instrument musician, is a steward of service to his fellow man. He pastors the historic Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church, but has still found time to teach, serve in local government, serve on the MMCS Board (as well as numerous others) and, alongside his family, perform an immensely popular Christmas Music Program at the Sunrise Theater each December. Rev. Dr. Murphy is offering his service to you in the form of a professional piano tuning. With the help of his impeccable ear and unquestionable musical knowledge, you'll be playing all the right notes in no time!
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This beautifully curated collection of six books centered on strong women, from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOP, makes a great way to remind the women (and young women) in your life that you see their every day strength, even when they do not!
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For some unknown reason, a fast approaching new year causes us to focus more on setting new intentions and trying to make changes than at any other time of the year. Let us help take the pressure off: bid on this collection of books from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOP and cross resolutions off your "to do" list!
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It is often lamented that children do not arrive with an instruction manual—or, if they do, it’s definitely in a language that we do not speak fluently. In this parent edition of our New Year’s resolution set from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOP, find new views on child rearing or just new ways to survive it! *If no one has told you yet today, parenting is not for the weak and you’re doing a fantastic job!!!
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MICAIAH WILLIAMS, MMCS's AmeriCorps ArtistYear Teaching Artist (specializing in Music/Theatre Arts), is offering a personal serenade with the song of your choosing. Is there a song that you and your kiddo always sing to lift your spirits? ...a song that always reminds you and your best friend of that one time? ... a song that you shared your first dance to with a your special someone? ...or maybe you just want to take the time to send an extra special, extra public "Rick Roll" to a family member! Good for Valentine's Day, anniversaries, birthdays and other special occasions. Also wonderful as a surprise for your child's teacher or class to lift their spirits on any old school day!!
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A private movie party package for up to 20 people in our beautiful MMCS Theatre. This package includes a private screening of a movie from our collection (or yours) and a combo box of movie snacks (popcorn/candy/drink) for each attendee. (ERV $600).
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This remarkable assemblage of six books from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOP, centered on some pivotal voices and moments in Black history, examines select aspects of the Black experience--from laughter to tears. This makes a great gift for the history, sociology or anthropology buff in your life.
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This assortment of five books, from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOP, examines life from a global perspective and includes several, gorgeous coffee table books. a beautifully illustrated graphic novel (created through collaboration from storytellers around the world), and a candid look at lessons learned by Dr. Anthony Fauci. This collection will make an amazing addition to any home or office--or as separate gifts to a few globally-minded friends!
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These advance reader editions from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOP, are set to hit the market in the new year. These stories are all about the in and outs, ups and downs of friendships over a lifetime. Great reads for those quiet moments over the holidays--you, an eggnog latte and a great book (or three).
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It is often said that it's a thin line between love and hate. Literature has documented this fact. Songs have been sung about it as well. It can be witnessed on social media and IRL. Life can get messy--and, sometimes, so can relationships! When all other descriptions fail... "It's complicated" works like a charm. This assortment of (7) advance reader editions from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOP will hit the market in 2026, exploring all of the complexities and the humanity that can be found within all forms of relationships.
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