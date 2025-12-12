Moore Montessori Community School Theatre
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Moore Montessori Community School Theatre

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MMCS MUSIC/THEATRE DEPARTMENT Silent Auction

"Home for the Holidays" Survival Kit item
"Home for the Holidays" Survival Kit item
"Home for the Holidays" Survival Kit item
"Home for the Holidays" Survival Kit
$150

Starting bid

This ”kit” is filled with essentials for holiday survival. 

  • A PREMIUM FINISH gift certificate good for the deep cleaning of up to 3 bathrooms in your home (ERV $75). This service covers tub/shower, vanity, sink(s), mirror(s), toilet and a sweep/mop of the floor. Use this as an stress-free way to prepare for holiday guests… or to clean away all signs of guests after they leave!
  • A 75 minute massage therapy session with KATIE GAUDREAULT of ALL BEINGS WELL. Ms. Gaudreault (NCMT) works with Deep Tissue Massage Therapy, Trigger Point Therapy, and Biodynamic Craniosacral Therapy. For over a decade, she has been designing a personalized session of bodywork for each individual client. Her sessions have an emphasis on releasing poor posture patterns, balancing the nervous system, and dealing with chronic pain. After a season of family togetherness, a massage is certainly in order!!! (ERV $135)
  • A PINE SCONES gift certificate (ERV $20) for that morning when you need to feed people, but don’t have the time or energy to bake!
  • A MAISONETTE gift tin, including a MAISONETTE gift certificate; a bag of The Original" whole bean coffee from Black & White Coffee Roasters; a large, decadent Ethereal Craft Chocolate bar; a beautiful, Maisonette water bottle (Total ERV $75). It is important to stay hydrated (with both water AND coffee) while carrying out holiday hijinks!
  • An assortment of (5) advance reader editions (set to hit stores in 2026) from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOP—all about murder! Let’s face it, nothing gets you there faster than family! (ERV Priceless)
“Kid at Heart” item
“Kid at Heart” item
“Kid at Heart” item
“Kid at Heart”
$150

Starting bid

This offering includes:

  • An ICE CREAM PARLOR gift certificate good for one free kids cone per day—FOR 6 MONTHS!!! (ERV $500)
  • An assortment of (9) multi-level, multi-age children’s literature from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOP. (ERV Priceless)

A wonderful gift for any special child in your life. Alternatively, you could gift the books to the children but keep the ice cream for your own inner-child. 

“The Great Escape… Plan” item
“The Great Escape… Plan” item
“The Great Escape… Plan”
$50

Starting bid

Escape into these books, discovering far off lands… or, slow down, talk a long walk and discover the local beauty all around you. Included are:

  • Three selections from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOPThe Catch Me If You Can, a glorious book about "one woman's journey to every country in the world; Cuba, capturing the beauty of the nation and its people; and 49 Uses For A Walking Stick, guiding you on transformative walks.
  • A beautifully carved walking stick to offer support during your excursions.

(Total ERV Priceless)

For the Love of Golf! item
For the Love of Golf! item
For the Love of Golf! item
For the Love of Golf!
$150

Starting bid

This offering includes:

  • The Art of Golf, a COUNTRY BOOKSHOP selection by local author, R. A. Yeager.
  • FROM THE PRIVATE COLLECTION OF THE JAY MICKLE FAMILY ESTATEA selection of books centered on golf: an autographed copy of Lee Pace's Good Walks--Rediscovering the Soul of Golf at Eighteen of the Carolinas' Best Courses, Golf Has Never Failed Me (The lost commentaries of legendary golf architect Donald J. Ross), and Audacity--The Story of Pikewood National Golf Club; a set of hand-carved MickleStix (www.micklestix.com), locally crafted and exquisitely designed to address both form and function -- a collector's piece as well as they are no longer being produced (ERV $170+); and a stylish flask in a leather carrying case (which doubles as a carrier for your golf tees).
  • A SWANK COFFEE SHOPPE gift certificate for $15 and a 1 lb. bag of their "Dark & Happy Place" whole bean coffee. Great for those early morning tee times... or those days when you wish you had an early morning tee time!

(Total ERV Priceless)

The Sound of Music 🎶 item
The Sound of Music 🎶 item
The Sound of Music 🎶
$150

Starting bid

KATIE WYATT, an accomplished musician, executive, TEDx presenter, consultant, innovator in social change through music and MMCS parent, will provide a 1 hour, solo viola performance for a local (Moore County) event of your choosing. A national award-winning violist, Ms. Wyatt has performed with chamber groups, opera companies, and orchestras around the world. Her beautiful music would be a wonderfully joyful addition to a wedding celebration or a stylish brunch gathering. It could also be a source of great comfort and uplifting during a wake or funeral service. No matter the event, she will design a performance package to perfectly fit your needs. (ERV $350)

Take It To the Hoop! item
Take It To the Hoop! item
Take It To the Hoop! item
Take It To the Hoop!
$75

Starting bid

CEDRICK THREADGILL, beloved community leader, MMCS teacher/basketball coach and school parent, is providing a personalized basketball coaching experience. This package includes:

  • One assessment session for your child, where they will be run through a number of diagnostics to determine what tools would be most helpful for them. 
  • Five private lessons, where your child will get one-on-one direction and leave with a collection of exercises and drills that they can continue to work on at home.  (ERV Priceless)
"Love Is In the Air 💞" item
"Love Is In the Air 💞" item
"Love Is In the Air 💞" item
"Love Is In the Air 💞"
$200

Starting bid

This romantic package is a great plan for an anniversary, Valentine’s Day or any Friday date night! It includes:

  • A BETSY’S CREPES gift certificate for a “Meal for 2” (ERV $40)
  • FROM THE PRIVATE COLLECTION OF THE JAY MICKLE FAMILY ESTATEa wine bottle carrying case that accommodates 2 bottles (bottles included). (ERV $75)
  • A private movie screening for 2 people in our beautiful MMCS Theatre with an assortment of movie snacks included. (ERV $500).
Well Played! item
Well Played! item
Well Played!
$75

Starting bid

DR. AARON VANDERMEER, noted academic, accomplished musician (trumpet) and MMCS parent, is the Jazz Studies and Music Industry coordinator at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He is offering 2 hours of music instruction for any age student.

  • Sessions may be redeemed as two 1 hr. lessons or four 1/2 hour lessons (depending upon age).
  • You may choose from the following lessons:

Trumpet (all levels)

Other Brass Instruments (beginner)

Piano (beginner)

Music Theory

Jazz Theory

Jazz Improvisation


Music is a wonderful gift for anyone in your life (yourself included)! The ability to create music, even more so!

The Joy of Painting 🎨 item
The Joy of Painting 🎨 item
The Joy of Painting 🎨
$40

Starting bid

BAYLEE WILLIAMS, who came to our school through the AmeriCorps ArtistYear program, has become a delightful addition to our MMCS family. Specializing in visual arts, Baylee is offering a custom, painted portrait from photograph. Your photo may be of a person (or persons), a four-legged family member, or even a scenic vista that holds sentimental value to you and your family. So many wonderful memories are made during the holidays and this is a wonderful way to immortalize that one special moment!

Tuned to Perfection 🎹 item
Tuned to Perfection 🎹 item
Tuned to Perfection 🎹
$50

Starting bid

REV. DR. PAUL G. MURPHY, a well-known pillar of the Southern Pines community and multi-instrument musician, is a steward of service to his fellow man. He pastors the historic Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church, but has still found time to teach, serve in local government, serve on the MMCS Board (as well as numerous others) and, alongside his family, perform an immensely popular Christmas Music Program at the Sunrise Theater each December. Rev. Dr. Murphy is offering his service to you in the form of a professional piano tuning. With the help of his impeccable ear and unquestionable musical knowledge, you'll be playing all the right notes in no time!

The "Strength of a Woman" Collection item
The "Strength of a Woman" Collection item
The "Strength of a Woman" Collection item
The "Strength of a Woman" Collection
$40

Starting bid

This beautifully curated collection of six books centered on strong women, from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOP, makes a great way to remind the women (and young women) in your life that you see their every day strength, even when they do not!

"New Year, New Resolutions" item
"New Year, New Resolutions" item
"New Year, New Resolutions" item
"New Year, New Resolutions"
$30

Starting bid

For some unknown reason, a fast approaching new year causes us to focus more on setting new intentions and trying to make changes than at any other time of the year. Let us help take the pressure off: bid on this collection of books from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOP and cross resolutions off your "to do" list!

"New Year, New Resolutions: PARENTING EDITION" item
"New Year, New Resolutions: PARENTING EDITION" item
"New Year, New Resolutions: PARENTING EDITION" item
"New Year, New Resolutions: PARENTING EDITION"
$30

Starting bid

It is often lamented that children do not arrive with an instruction manual—or, if they do, it’s definitely in a language that we do not speak fluently. In this parent edition of our New Year’s resolution set from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOP, find new views on child rearing or just new ways to survive it! *If no one has told you yet today, parenting is not for the weak and you’re doing a fantastic job!!!

Splendiferous Serenade item
Splendiferous Serenade item
Splendiferous Serenade
$30

Starting bid

MICAIAH WILLIAMS, MMCS's AmeriCorps ArtistYear Teaching Artist (specializing in Music/Theatre Arts), is offering a personal serenade with the song of your choosing. Is there a song that you and your kiddo always sing to lift your spirits? ...a song that always reminds you and your best friend of that one time? ... a song that you shared your first dance to with a your special someone? ...or maybe you just want to take the time to send an extra special, extra public "Rick Roll" to a family member! Good for Valentine's Day, anniversaries, birthdays and other special occasions. Also wonderful as a surprise for your child's teacher or class to lift their spirits on any old school day!!

"(Movie) Party Over Here!" item
"(Movie) Party Over Here!" item
"(Movie) Party Over Here!"
$250

Starting bid

A private movie party package for up to 20 people in our beautiful MMCS Theatre. This package includes a private screening of a movie from our collection (or yours) and a combo box of movie snacks (popcorn/candy/drink) for each attendee. (ERV $600).

The "Black Voices" Collection item
The "Black Voices" Collection item
The "Black Voices" Collection item
The "Black Voices" Collection
$40

Starting bid

This remarkable assemblage of six books from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOP, centered on some pivotal voices and moments in Black history, examines select aspects of the Black experience--from laughter to tears. This makes a great gift for the history, sociology or anthropology buff in your life.

The "Global Impact" Collection item
The "Global Impact" Collection item
The "Global Impact" Collection item
The "Global Impact" Collection
$70

Starting bid

This assortment of five books, from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOP, examines life from a global perspective and includes several, gorgeous coffee table books. a beautifully illustrated graphic novel (created through collaboration from storytellers around the world), and a candid look at lessons learned by Dr. Anthony Fauci. This collection will make an amazing addition to any home or office--or as separate gifts to a few globally-minded friends!

"What About Your Friends?" item
"What About Your Friends?" item
"What About Your Friends?" item
"What About Your Friends?"
$20

Starting bid

These advance reader editions from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOP, are set to hit the market in the new year. These stories are all about the in and outs, ups and downs of friendships over a lifetime. Great reads for those quiet moments over the holidays--you, an eggnog latte and a great book (or three).

"Relationship Status: IT'S COMPLICATED!" item
"Relationship Status: IT'S COMPLICATED!" item
"Relationship Status: IT'S COMPLICATED!" item
"Relationship Status: IT'S COMPLICATED!"
$40

Starting bid

It is often said that it's a thin line between love and hate. Literature has documented this fact. Songs have been sung about it as well. It can be witnessed on social media and IRL. Life can get messy--and, sometimes, so can relationships! When all other descriptions fail... "It's complicated" works like a charm. This assortment of (7) advance reader editions from THE COUNTRY BOOKSHOP will hit the market in 2026, exploring all of the complexities and the humanity that can be found within all forms of relationships.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!