Moore Montessori Community School Theatre

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Moore Montessori Community School Theatre

About this event

MMCS THEATRE Presents Disney's The Aristocats KIDS

395 E Massachusetts Ave

Southern Pines, NC 28387, USA

General Admission
$10

These tickets are for general admission seating.

General Admission: Wheelchair or Rollator (no seat required)
$10

These tickets allow for ramp entry into theatre (no stairs) and reserved spaces for wheelchair/rollator viewing (with adjacent companion seats available for purchase if needed).

Gen. Admis.: Wheelchr/Rollator-to-Seat Transfer or Companion
$10

These tickets are for seats that have an external armrest that lifts out of the way for easy wheelchair/rollator-to-seat transferring. These seats are also located adjacent to wheelchair/rollator spaces, making them suitable for companions as well.

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