MMCS THEATRE Presents Disney's The Aristocats KIDS

About this event
These tickets are for general admission seating.
These tickets allow for ramp entry into theatre (no stairs) and reserved spaces for wheelchair/rollator viewing (with adjacent companion seats available for purchase if needed).
These tickets are for seats that have an external armrest that lifts out of the way for easy wheelchair/rollator-to-seat transferring. These seats are also located adjacent to wheelchair/rollator spaces, making them suitable for companions as well.
$
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