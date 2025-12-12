Montessori Learning Community Of Asheville Inc's Second Chance Auction

Hosted by
Enjoy your favorite winter sips with this cozy mug from Courtney Martin Pottery. Total Value: $70.00
Give your child a fun, high-energy week of soccer filled with skill-building, teamwork, and play in a supportive environment. Your bid supports Montessori Learning Community of Asheville and helps move us closer to our future home. Total Value: $260.00
Enjoy 10 hours of personalized doula care from Kooshile Care, provided by a certified and compassionate professional. Choose between birth support or postpartum care, each designed to offer comfort, guidance, and hands-on nurturing during one of life’s most transformative seasons. A beautiful gift of support for any growing family. Total Value: $1200
Dive into the science and soul of excellence with this extraordinary literary and learning experience. The winner will receive 10 signed copies of Brad Stulberg’s upcoming book, The Way of Excellence—praised by icons like Steve Kerr(“An absolutely beautiful book”) and Hilary Hahn (“I loved reading this book”). But the true highlight: Brad will personally lead a private book-club discussion and Q&A for your group of up to 75 people—in person within Buncombe County or via Zoom anywhere else. Perfect for teams, schools, book clubs, leadership groups, or anyone hungry to explore mastery, meaning, and human flourishing with one of today’s most influential thinkers.
Total Value: $1,000
Enjoy a cozy movie date night with gift card and take a meaningful step toward ongoing family support with $500 off Au Pair In America services. Whether you’re dreaming of a night out now or extra help at home later, this bundle offers both immediate fun and long-term peace of mind. Total Value: $525.00
