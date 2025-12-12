Montessori Learning Community Of Asheville Inc's Second Chance Auction

Dive into the science and soul of excellence with this extraordinary literary and learning experience. The winner will receive 10 signed copies of Brad Stulberg’s upcoming book, The Way of Excellence—praised by icons like Steve Kerr(“An absolutely beautiful book”) and Hilary Hahn (“I loved reading this book”). But the true highlight: Brad will personally lead a private book-club discussion and Q&A for your group of up to 75 people—in person within Buncombe County or via Zoom anywhere else. Perfect for teams, schools, book clubs, leadership groups, or anyone hungry to explore mastery, meaning, and human flourishing with one of today’s most influential thinkers.

Total Value: $1,000