La Core Christian Elementary Inc

Offered by

La Core Christian Elementary Inc

About this shop

Monthly Lunch Orders

Wednesday, April 1st - Thursday, April 30th (no drinks)
$120

Price reflects that there is no school April 3rd and April 6th. No drinks.

Wednesday, April 1st - Thursday, April 30th (with drinks)
$140

1 Meal + 1 Drink each day. Price reflects that there is no school April 3rd and April 6th.

Extra Drinks (20)
$20

1 extra drink each day. Price reflects that there is no school April 3rd and April 6th.

Friday, May 1st - Friday, May 22nd (no drinks)
$90

No drinks. Price reflects that are 15 school days before the close of the school year

Friday, May 1st - Friday, May 22nd (with drinks)
$105

1 Meal + 1 Drink each day. Price reflects that are 15 school days before the close of the school year

Extra Drinks (15)
$15

1 extra drink each day. Price reflects that are 15 school days before the close of the school year

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!