Monthly Lunch Orders

About this shop
Price reflects that there is no school April 3rd and April 6th. No drinks.
1 Meal + 1 Drink each day. Price reflects that there is no school April 3rd and April 6th.
1 extra drink each day. Price reflects that there is no school April 3rd and April 6th.
No drinks. Price reflects that are 15 school days before the close of the school year
1 Meal + 1 Drink each day. Price reflects that are 15 school days before the close of the school year
1 extra drink each day. Price reflects that are 15 school days before the close of the school year
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!