The Monumental Chef Showdown

About this event
This is your key to Indianapolis’ premier live culinary competition and luxury dining experience. Dinner service starts at 6 PM!
Priority early entry, reserved seating, specialty drink options (when available), and access to behind-the-scenes and other VIP‑only perks at Indianapolis’ premier live culinary competition and luxury dining experience. Dinner service starts at 6 PM!
8 left!
Priority early entry with reserved seating for the whole table, specialty drink options (when available), and access to behind-the-scenes and other VIP‑only perks at Indianapolis’ premier live culinary competition and luxury dining experience. Dinner service starts at 6 PM!
General admission for one to every dinner in the series. A full series pass to Indianapolis’ premier live culinary competition and luxury dining experience. Each dinner service starts at 6 PM!
General admission for the first four dinners in the series. A half-series pass to Indianapolis’ premier live culinary competition and luxury dining experience. Each dinner service starts at 6 PM!
General admission for the final four dinners in the series. A half-series pass to Indianapolis’ premier live culinary competition and luxury dining experience. Each dinner service starts at 6 PM!
Priority early entry at every dinner with reserved seating for the whole table, specialty drink options (when available), and access to behind-the-scenes and other VIP‑only perks at Indianapolis’ premier live culinary competition and luxury dining experience. Each dinner service starts at 6 PM!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!