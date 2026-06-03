Kelly Wensing Community Fund Inc

Hosted by

Kelly Wensing Community Fund Inc

About this event

The Monumental Chef Showdown

Indianapolis

IN, USA

General Admission
$100

This is your key to Indianapolis’ premier live culinary competition and luxury dining experience. Dinner service starts at 6 PM!

VIP Admission
$150

Priority early entry, reserved seating, specialty drink options (when available), and access to behind-the-scenes and other VIP‑only perks at Indianapolis’ premier live culinary competition and luxury dining experience. Dinner service starts at 6 PM!

VIP Table for Six
$750

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Priority early entry with reserved seating for the whole table, specialty drink options (when available), and access to behind-the-scenes and other VIP‑only perks at Indianapolis’ premier live culinary competition and luxury dining experience. Dinner service starts at 6 PM!

Full Series Ticket
$800

General admission for one to every dinner in the series. A full series pass to Indianapolis’ premier live culinary competition and luxury dining experience. Each dinner service starts at 6 PM!

Half Series Ticket (1st Half)
$400

General admission for the first four dinners in the series. A half-series pass to Indianapolis’ premier live culinary competition and luxury dining experience. Each dinner service starts at 6 PM!

Half Series Ticket (2nd Half)
$400

General admission for the final four dinners in the series. A half-series pass to Indianapolis’ premier live culinary competition and luxury dining experience. Each dinner service starts at 6 PM!

Whole Series Table for Six
$6,000

Priority early entry at every dinner with reserved seating for the whole table, specialty drink options (when available), and access to behind-the-scenes and other VIP‑only perks at Indianapolis’ premier live culinary competition and luxury dining experience. Each dinner service starts at 6 PM!

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