Kelly Wensing Community Fund Inc

Kelly Wensing Community Fund Inc

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Our mission

The Kelly Wensing Community Fund empowers the Indy culinary community through fundraising events like auctions, providing vital support and resources to local chefs and food-related initiatives, fostering growth and resilience in the industry.
Events
Events
Perfect Bite Championships
Event
Perfect Bite Championships
Sep 20, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
3020 Nowland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201, USA
Get your tickets
The Monumental Chef Showdown
Event
The Monumental Chef Showdown
Nov 2 - Mar 8 | 8 dates & times
Indianapolis, IN, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.kellysfund.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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