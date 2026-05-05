Kelly Wensing Community Fund Inc
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Our mission
The Kelly Wensing Community Fund empowers the Indy culinary community through fundraising events like auctions, providing vital support and resources to local chefs and food-related initiatives, fostering growth and resilience in the industry.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Perfect Bite Championships
Sep 20, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
3020 Nowland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201, USA
Get your tickets
Event
The Monumental Chef Showdown
Nov 2 - Mar 8
| 8 dates & times
Indianapolis, IN, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.kellysfund.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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