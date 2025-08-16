Moore Philharmonic Orchestra's Online Store

Long Sleeve Tee BELLA+CANVAS Unisex BC3513 item
$16

Tri-Blend Long sleeve with MPO Logo Screen printed Front & Back

• Colors: Charcoal, Black, or Navy

• Tear-away label

• Side-seamed

• Ribbed cuffs

• 3.8-ounce, 50/25/25 poly/Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/rayon, 40 singles

MPO T-Shirt PC330 Tri-Blend item
$12
  • Tri-Blend
  • Screen printed front & Back
  • 4.5-ounce, 50/37/13 poly/cotton/rayon
  • 1x1 rib knit neck
Fleece Lined Beanie item
$15

A soft fleece lining adds warmth to this versatile beanie.

Embroidered MPO Logo

Fabric 100% acrylic with 100% polyester fleece lining

68/32 poly/acrylic

Eco Cap C954 item
$15

• Embroidered

• 100% recycled polyester twill

• Unstructured

• Low-profile

• Hook and loop closure

Embroidered Tote item
$15

Black Heather or Blue Heather

MPO Stickers item
$1

MPO stickers 3 different styles

Instrument, Logo, Holographic logo

MPO Acrylic Keychain item
$3

Silver or Gold

MPO Ornament item
$5

2 design options. Handmade wood ornaments; color may vary.

MPO Tumbler w/Straw item
$15

Hot/Cold Tumbler

Handwash ONLY

