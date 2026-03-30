Moor's Golf Club Invitational

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About this event
As a single golfer, you’re welcomed into a pre-assigned foursome, often intentionally curated to mix professionals, community leaders, and other participants. This creates an immediate opportunity to connect and build relationships before even stepping onto the course.
Check-in typically includes:
As a foursome, you arrive together (or meet at check-in) with a built-in sense of team identity. Whether you’re colleagues, clients, or friends, there’s an immediate group dynamic and chemistry.
You’ll typically:
BENEFITS INCLUDE:
$
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