Care Moor Foundation For Civic Engagement

Hosted by

Care Moor Foundation For Civic Engagement

About this event

Moor's Golf Club Invitational

395 E Richton Rd

Crete, IL 60417, USA

Single Golfer
$125

⛳️ Arrival & Check-In

As a single golfer, you’re welcomed into a pre-assigned foursome, often intentionally curated to mix professionals, community leaders, and other participants. This creates an immediate opportunity to connect and build relationships before even stepping onto the course.

Check-in typically includes:

  • Registration + welcome gift bag
  • Access to the practice range or putting green
  • Light bites, coffee, or a pre-round beverage (often featuring Moor’s Beer 🍻)
Foursome
$500

As a foursome, you arrive together (or meet at check-in) with a built-in sense of team identity. Whether you’re colleagues, clients, or friends, there’s an immediate group dynamic and chemistry.

You’ll typically:

  • Check in as a team
  • Receive coordinated gift bags
  • Warm up together on the range or putting green
  • Begin strategizing your approach (especially if it’s a scramble format)
Presenting Sponsor
$15,000

BENEFITS INCLUDE:

  • "Presented by [Sponsor Name]" designation across all event materials
  • Logo on ALL marketing collateral, signage, apparel, and digital assets
  • Keynote speaking opportunity during opening or awards ceremony
  • 3 Foursomes included (8 golfers)
  • Premium branded signage at clubhouse and course entrance
  • Social media, email, and website promotion throughout campaign
  • Branded activation booth on-site
Gold Sponsor
$7,500
  • Logo on banners, scorecards, and event collateral
  • Social media promotion
  • 2 Foursome Teams
  • 3 Branded holes signage
  • Product placement opportunity
Celebrity Par 3 Challenge Sponsor
$5,000
  • Logo on event collateral
  • Social Media Promotion
  • 2 Foursome Teams
  • 2 Branded hole signage
  • Exclusive branding with Celebrity host Warren Sapp
  • Photo opportunities
Silver
$1,000
  • Logo on event collateral
  • Social Media Promotion
  • 1 Foursome
  • 1 Brand hole signage
  • Photo opportunities
Hole Sponsor
$750
  • Logo on event collateral
  • Social Media Promotion
  • 1 Foursome play
  • Branded Hole Signage
Add a donation for Care Moor Foundation For Civic Engagement

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