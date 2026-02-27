Guided Morel Forays

Disclaimer: You are hiking at your own risk. These are all moderate-level off-trail hikes. Please take your skill level into consideration when choosing a hike and remember that there is wildlife in the woods including snakes, ticks, and other wild animals.



Please dress properly, as the ticks are already biting. Long, thick pants (NO LEGGINGS- jeans are good, cargo pants are great) with long socks, long sleeves, sensible hiking shoes, and bug spray (anything with picaridin 20% or OFF! Deep Woods). There are ticks, sticks, and thorns. We can promise you that you will have a much more pleasant experience with long, thick pant legs tucked into tall socks. 🤗



I will provide shopping bags if you do not bring your own. Please bring yourself a bottle of water. Optional: you may choose to bring a foraging knife and a snack for yourself.



We will start our hike promptly 10 minutes from the start time to give everyone enough time to arrive. We kindly ask that we all be considerate of everyone attending by being on time.





We are so excited to get out into nature with everyone this spring!