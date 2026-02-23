Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
Reserve your spot by contributing what you can.
Suggested donation: $30.
Your contribution directly supports We Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Inc. and our movement-based healing programs.
No one turned away for lack of funds.
This registration option is available for those who would like to attend but are unable to contribute financially at this time.
Movement Is Healing is a guided online movement experience designed to support alignment, nervous system regulation, and long-term body awareness.
We believe healing should be accessible. If you choose this option, we simply ask that you help us grow the community by sharing this experience with someone who may benefit.
Please select your session date and reserve your space. Spots are limited.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!