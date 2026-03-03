Los Angeles Leather Pride

Hosted by

Los Angeles Leather Pride

About this event

Mr. L.A. Leather Contest 2026 Presented by Highways Performance Space

1651 18th St

Santa Monica, CA 90404, USA

General Admission Advanced Sale - The Week of Leather Pride
$20
Available until Mar 29

General Admission Advanced Sale

Cruising!: The Mr. Los Angeles Leather 2026 Contest presented by LALC and Highways Performance Space and Gallery (Official Event) 



5:00 PM to 8:00 PM   - Doors open at 4: PM


Highways Performance Space1651

18th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404


General Admission at The Door / Day of
$25

General Admission Advanced Sale

Cruising!: The Mr. Los Angeles Leather 2026 Contest presented by LALC and Highways Performance Space and Gallery (Official Event) 


5:00 PM to 8:00 PM   - Doors open at 4: PM


Highways Performance Space1651

18th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404

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