Alliance for Astronomy dba Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri

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Alliance for Astronomy dba Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri

About this event

MSRAL 2026 - St Charles MO

4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr

Cottleville, MO 63376, USA

General Admission
$55

Enjoy the full program with access to all meetings & lectures Friday-Sunday. Food is not included (see below).

YOUTH ADMISSION (High school age up thru 25)
$25

Discounted price for those who are High School thru age 25.

Star-B-Que
$15

BBQ and sides plus a drink. You are invited to the Star Party later regardless of purchase of Star-B-Que ticket.

Saturday Lunch
$15

Box Lunch sandwich (with chips, cookie), OR a Salad (with bread roll & cookie), both with a drink provided (bottled water or canned soda).

Saturday evening Banquet
$35

Meal Choice #1 of 2 : Chicken Spiedini with a white wine sauce AND Top Round in Au Jus.


Meal Choice #2 of 2 : Veggie Lasagna AND Cannelloni & Cheese Manicotti (the vegetarian option)


All registered attendees and family are invited to attend the post-banquet Presentations with or without the banquet fee.

Youth Sponsorship (for Youth of High School age up thru 25)
Pay what you can

If you wish to donate funds to sponsor a young person to attend the Convention. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!