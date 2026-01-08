MSRAL 2026 - St Charles MO

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all meetings & lectures Friday-Sunday. Food is not included (see below).
Discounted price for those who are High School thru age 25.
BBQ and sides plus a drink. You are invited to the Star Party later regardless of purchase of Star-B-Que ticket.
Box Lunch sandwich (with chips, cookie), OR a Salad (with bread roll & cookie), both with a drink provided (bottled water or canned soda).
Meal Choice #1 of 2 : Chicken Spiedini with a white wine sauce AND Top Round in Au Jus.
Meal Choice #2 of 2 : Veggie Lasagna AND Cannelloni & Cheese Manicotti (the vegetarian option)
All registered attendees and family are invited to attend the post-banquet Presentations with or without the banquet fee.
If you wish to donate funds to sponsor a young person to attend the Convention.
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