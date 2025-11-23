My Tennis Game

MTG FISH HAWK

MTG Red + Orange Ball AGES 5-10 Mon 4pm & Saturday 9am
$180

Renews monthly

Class Ages: 5-10

Level: Beginner- Intermediate

Class Duration: 1 hour.

Students will learn:

  • Essential tennis techniques
  • Skill-building drills
  • Rallying and match-play fundamentals
  • The importance of discipline, consistency, and purposeful practice


MTG ORANGE BALL( Age 11-16) Mon 5pm Sat 10am
$270

Renews monthly

Class Ages: 11-16)

Level: Beginner- Intermediate

Class Duration: 1 1/2

Students will learn:

MTG Saturday| Ages 5-10| Time: 9am-10am
$117

Renews monthly

Class Ages: 5-10

Level: Beginner- Intermediate

Class Duration: 1hour.

MTG Saturday | Ages 11-16| Time: 10am-11am
$117

Renews monthly

Class Ages: 11-16

Level: Beginner- Intermediate

Class Duration: 1hour

Players will learn.

MTG one time Drop In for ages 11-16
$40

No expiration

Drop in class for Ages: 11-16 for all locations


MTG one time Drop In for ages 5-10
$30

No expiration

Drop in class for Ages: 5-10 for all locations


