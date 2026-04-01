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MTG TENNIS CLASSES- Brandon (copy )

Welcome to MTG AFTERNOON PROGRAM 2026-2027Your Serve 🎾If you are looking for a fun an active way for your children to spend their afternoon? Look no further than My Tennis Game's tennis program! Perfect for both beginners and experienced players, our program offers a great opportunity for your children to learn new skills and improve their game, all while making new friends and enjoying the outdoors.What to expectFocused court drills, match play, and simple conditioning designed for different skill levels. Our goal is to make tennis accessible, fun, and a steady part of a healthy lifestyle for our youth and your community.