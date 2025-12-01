My Tennis Game

Offered by

My Tennis Game

About the memberships

MTG HOME SCHOOL TENNIS 502 E Sadie St Brandon Fl 33511

MTG Red + Orange Ball |AGES 5-10| Tues & Thurs. 10am
$180

Renews monthly

Class Ages: 5-10

Level: Beginner- Intermediate

Class Duration: 1 hour.

Students will learn:

  • Essential tennis techniques
  • Skill-building drills
  • Rallying and match-play fundamentals
  • The importance of discipline, consistency, and purposeful practice


MTG Green + Yellow Ball | Age 11-16| Tue & Thurs 11am
$180

Renews monthly

Class Ages: 11-16)

Level: Beginner- Intermediate

Class Duration: 1Hour

Students will learn:

  • Essential tennis techniques
  • Skill-building drills
  • Rallying and match-play fundamentals
  • The importance of discipline, consistency, and purposeful practice


MTG Saturday | Ages 5-10| Time: 9am-10am
$117

Renews monthly

Class Ages: 5-10

Level: Beginner- Intermediate

Class Duration: 1hour.

  • Essential tennis techniques
  • Skill-building drills
  • Rallying and match-play fundamentals
  • The importance of discipline, consistency, and purposeful practice
MTG Saturday | Ages 11-16| Time: 10am-11am
$117

Renews monthly

Class Ages: 11-16

Level: Beginner- Intermediate

Class Duration: 1hour

Players will learn.

  • Essential tennis techniques
  • Skill-building drills
  • Rallying and match-play fundamentals
  • The importance of discipline, consistency, and purposeful practice
MTG one time Drop In for |Ages 11-16|
$40

No expiration

Drop in class for Ages: 11-16 for all locations


  • Essential tennis techniques
  • Skill-building drills
  • Rallying and match-play fundamentals
  • The importance of discipline, consistency, and purposeful practice
MTG one time Drop In for |Ages 5-10|
$30

No expiration

Drop in class for Ages: 5-10 for all locations


  • Essential tennis techniques
  • Skill-building drills
  • Rallying and match-play fundamentals
  • The importance of discipline, consistency, and purposeful practice

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