Murder Mystery Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
Marengo, IL 60152, USA
Join the wedding… if you dare!
The birds may be chirping and the sun may be shining, but this ceremony has taken a deadly turn. As a valued guest at this chaotic, clue-filled celebration, you’ll help uncover the murderer hiding among the wedding party. With a bridezilla on the brink and a groom who’d rather be anywhere else, it’s up to you to piece together the truth before “happily ever after” becomes “happily never after.”
One seat, one mystery, and one unforgettable night.
A perfect date night—with a deadly twist!
A perfect date night—with a deadly twist!
Grab your partner and step into a wedding gone horribly wrong. One member of the wedding party has been murdered, and the bride and groom are barely holding it together. As a detective duo, you’ll trade clues, question suspects, and work side-by-side to solve this nuptial nightmare.
Two guests, double the fun, and a shared mystery you’ll talk about long after the bouquet drops.
Bring a whole crew to untangle the chaos!
Secure a full table for eight and immerse your group in the most dramatic “wedding” of the year. A murder has shattered the big day, and with a fiery bride, a checked-out groom, and secrets swirling through the reception hall, your table will become its own crime-solving squad.
Perfect for friends, families, teams, or parties who want to laugh, investigate, and sleuth together. Reserve your table and solve the mystery as a team!
Round up your favorite troublemakers—this wedding needs witnesses.
Claim a reserved table for ten and step into a sunshine-and-scandal celebration that takes a deadly turn. A member of the wedding party has been murdered, the bride is in full meltdown mode, the groom is giving zero enthusiasm, and the reception is crawling with secrets.
Your table will work together to swap clues, interrogate suspects, and piece together the chaos before the wedding hour runs out. Perfect for friend groups, families, coworkers, or anyone who loves a night of laughs, twists, and teamwork.
Reserve your table of ten and see if your crew can catch the killer before the final “I do.”
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!