Murder Mystery Dinner

Round up your favorite troublemakers—this wedding needs witnesses.

Claim a reserved table for ten and step into a sunshine-and-scandal celebration that takes a deadly turn. A member of the wedding party has been murdered, the bride is in full meltdown mode, the groom is giving zero enthusiasm, and the reception is crawling with secrets.

Your table will work together to swap clues, interrogate suspects, and piece together the chaos before the wedding hour runs out. Perfect for friend groups, families, coworkers, or anyone who loves a night of laughs, twists, and teamwork.

Reserve your table of ten and see if your crew can catch the killer before the final “I do.”