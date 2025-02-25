Holy Names Music Center

🙋🏻‍♂️ Music & More: Trivia Night Fundraiser

3151 E 27th Ave

Spokane, WA 99223, USA

💎 GENERAL ADMISSION
$50
💎 GENERAL ADMISSION – $50 Includes: Entry for one guest 🎟 Two drink vouchers 🧀 Access to our elegant spread of desserts, cheeses, fruits & snacks 🎶 A seat in the action for all trivia rounds 💥 Eligible for raffles, prizes, and fundraising games ✨ Early Bird Bonus! Buy your ticket by April 10, 2025 and receive ONE BONUS raffle ticket at check-in!
🥂 TABLE PACKAGE
$400
🥂 TABLE PACKAGE – $400 (Seats 6–8 Guests) Includes everything in General Admission for each guest, plus exclusive team perks: 🎟 One raffle ticket per guest 🍷 Two drink vouchers per guest 🧠 One Team Mulligan (a second chance during trivia – use it wisely!) 🪑 Reserved premium table placement 📸 Team photo opportunity with trophy backdrop 🏆 Eligibility for team prizes & HNMC Trivia Night Hall of Fame! 💡 Want to bring your business? Tables make a great opportunity for team-building or sponsorship visibility.
🎲 Mulligans
$10
🎲 MULLIGANS – Your Trivia Lifeline! Even the sharpest minds can hit a blank. Don’t sweat it—just play your Mulligan! 💡 What’s a Mulligan? It’s a guilt-free do-over! Use it to skip a question and still earn the point—no shame, no penalty, just strategy. 🛑 Limit: One Mulligan per round 🚫 Cannot be used in the final tiebreaker round Pricing: 1 Mulligan = $10 🎉 Pro Tip: Tables that win usually play smart and play their Mulligans!
🎟 Raffle Tickets
$5
🎟 RAFFLE TICKETS – Win Big While Giving Back! Support scholarships and score sensational prizes! Each ticket enters you into our Music & More! Raffle, featuring a dazzling lineup of themed baskets and experiences curated by our board, faculty, and friends. 🌟 Featured Prizes Include: Gonzaga Basketball Fan Basket 🏀 Central WA Wine Collection 🍷 "Beautiful Things" Floral & Garden Basket 🌸 HNMC Free Music Lessons 🎶 Spokane Symphony Season Tickets 🎻 Quilted Keepsake & Local Gift Cards 🧵🎁 🎁 Winning tickets will be drawn live at the event. Must be present to win!
