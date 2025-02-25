🙋🏻‍♂️ Music & More: Trivia Night Fundraiser

💎 GENERAL ADMISSION – $50
Includes:
Entry for one guest
🎟 Two drink vouchers
🧀 Access to our elegant spread of desserts, cheeses, fruits & snacks
🎶 A seat in the action for all trivia rounds
💥 Eligible for raffles, prizes, and fundraising games
✨ Early Bird Bonus!
Buy your ticket by April 10, 2025 and receive ONE BONUS raffle ticket at check-in!
💎 GENERAL ADMISSION – $50
Includes:
Entry for one guest
🎟 Two drink vouchers
🧀 Access to our elegant spread of desserts, cheeses, fruits & snacks
🎶 A seat in the action for all trivia rounds
💥 Eligible for raffles, prizes, and fundraising games
✨ Early Bird Bonus!
Buy your ticket by April 10, 2025 and receive ONE BONUS raffle ticket at check-in!
🥂 TABLE PACKAGE
$400
🥂 TABLE PACKAGE – $400 (Seats 6–8 Guests)
Includes everything in General Admission for each guest, plus exclusive team perks:
🎟 One raffle ticket per guest
🍷 Two drink vouchers per guest
🧠 One Team Mulligan (a second chance during trivia – use it wisely!)
🪑 Reserved premium table placement
📸 Team photo opportunity with trophy backdrop
🏆 Eligibility for team prizes & HNMC Trivia Night Hall of Fame!
💡 Want to bring your business? Tables make a great opportunity for team-building or sponsorship visibility.
🥂 TABLE PACKAGE – $400 (Seats 6–8 Guests)
Includes everything in General Admission for each guest, plus exclusive team perks:
🎟 One raffle ticket per guest
🍷 Two drink vouchers per guest
🧠 One Team Mulligan (a second chance during trivia – use it wisely!)
🪑 Reserved premium table placement
📸 Team photo opportunity with trophy backdrop
🏆 Eligibility for team prizes & HNMC Trivia Night Hall of Fame!
💡 Want to bring your business? Tables make a great opportunity for team-building or sponsorship visibility.
🎲 Mulligans
$10
🎲 MULLIGANS – Your Trivia Lifeline!
Even the sharpest minds can hit a blank. Don’t sweat it—just play your Mulligan!
💡 What’s a Mulligan?
It’s a guilt-free do-over! Use it to skip a question and still earn the point—no shame, no penalty, just strategy.
🛑 Limit: One Mulligan per round
🚫 Cannot be used in the final tiebreaker round
Pricing:
1 Mulligan = $10
🎉 Pro Tip: Tables that win usually play smart and play their Mulligans!
🎲 MULLIGANS – Your Trivia Lifeline!
Even the sharpest minds can hit a blank. Don’t sweat it—just play your Mulligan!
💡 What’s a Mulligan?
It’s a guilt-free do-over! Use it to skip a question and still earn the point—no shame, no penalty, just strategy.
🛑 Limit: One Mulligan per round
🚫 Cannot be used in the final tiebreaker round
Pricing:
1 Mulligan = $10
🎉 Pro Tip: Tables that win usually play smart and play their Mulligans!
🎟 Raffle Tickets
$5
🎟 RAFFLE TICKETS – Win Big While Giving Back!
Support scholarships and score sensational prizes!
Each ticket enters you into our Music & More! Raffle, featuring a dazzling lineup of themed baskets and experiences curated by our board, faculty, and friends.
🌟 Featured Prizes Include:
Gonzaga Basketball Fan Basket 🏀
Central WA Wine Collection 🍷
"Beautiful Things" Floral & Garden Basket 🌸
HNMC Free Music Lessons 🎶
Spokane Symphony Season Tickets 🎻
Quilted Keepsake & Local Gift Cards 🧵🎁
🎁 Winning tickets will be drawn live at the event. Must be present to win!
🎟 RAFFLE TICKETS – Win Big While Giving Back!
Support scholarships and score sensational prizes!
Each ticket enters you into our Music & More! Raffle, featuring a dazzling lineup of themed baskets and experiences curated by our board, faculty, and friends.
🌟 Featured Prizes Include:
Gonzaga Basketball Fan Basket 🏀
Central WA Wine Collection 🍷
"Beautiful Things" Floral & Garden Basket 🌸
HNMC Free Music Lessons 🎶
Spokane Symphony Season Tickets 🎻
Quilted Keepsake & Local Gift Cards 🧵🎁
🎁 Winning tickets will be drawn live at the event. Must be present to win!
Add a donation for Holy Names Music Center
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!