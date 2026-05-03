Musiqa's Spring Benefit Silent Auction Winners

Two (2) tickets to three (3) of The Catastrophic Theatre’s shows during the 2026-2027 Season (before 12/31/2026)

Fair market value: $250

The Catastrophic Theatre is a dynamic ensemble-based company on a mission to create a profound connection between artists and audiences through the performance of new, thought-provoking works. Since our founding in 2007, we have been dedicated to provoking emotions and sparking discussions that linger long after the curtain falls.

At The Catastrophic Theatre, our audience is an integral collaborator. We invite those who are willing to be challenged to join us on this journey into uncharted territory—down dark hallways where the light is not guaranteed, but the experience is undeniably enriching.

Show Details: