Musiqa's Spring Benefit Silent Auction Winners

About this shop
A gift card to Hamsa in Rice Village
Fair market value: $150
At Hamsa, we celebrate the power of food to unite and create community. Our modern Israeli restaurant invites you to experience the rich tapestry of Middle Eastern flavors through a menu crafted from fresh, locally sourced ingredients and innovative cooking techniques.
Dining Details:
A unique crepe-paper flower arrangement by Isabelle Asakura
Fair market value: $200
Handmade crepe-paper bouquet — a hand-crafted, long-lasting and maintenance-free centerpiece. This arrangement features bells of Ireland, statice, cupcake cosmos, and cosmos. Each petal and stem was meticulously formed into refined, textural florals. Stems are made out of wire and can be easily configured to fit into a desired arrangement.
Two (2) tickets to three (3) of The Catastrophic Theatre’s shows during the 2026-2027 Season (before 12/31/2026)
Fair market value: $250
The Catastrophic Theatre is a dynamic ensemble-based company on a mission to create a profound connection between artists and audiences through the performance of new, thought-provoking works. Since our founding in 2007, we have been dedicated to provoking emotions and sparking discussions that linger long after the curtain falls.
At The Catastrophic Theatre, our audience is an integral collaborator. We invite those who are willing to be challenged to join us on this journey into uncharted territory—down dark hallways where the light is not guaranteed, but the experience is undeniably enriching.
Show Details:
A private session for you & 5 guests with an interest in art
Fair market value: $500
Art consultant MaryLou Swift knows the value of art! Customize your art experience: You and up to 5 guests can have a gallery or museum exhibition tour, enjoy an engaging talk about art and the art world, or learn the secrets to building an enviable collection.
Details:
Freestyle Ikebana Class with Nanako Tingleaf
Fair market value: $100
Discover the centuries-old Japanese art of Ikebana in an intimate freestyle class led by the esteemed Nanako Tingleaf. The practice, which roughly translates to “making flowers come alive,” uses carefully selected blossoms, greenery, and other flora to convey a specific feeling or emotion to an observer – just as a painting or sculpture might.
Mrs. Tingleaf, honored by the Japanese Consulate for her lifetime achievements in Ikebana, brings decades of expertise and has exhibited her work in Houston for years, and continues to teach at the Japan America Society.
This special class includes all materials—flowers and a container for your own creation—and is limited to just seven participants for a personalized experience.
Details:
A tasting of South African Wines with Sandra Tirey & Jan van Lohuizen
Fair market value: $150
Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of South Africa’s winemaking heritage with a curated tasting featuring a variety of exceptional wines, including renowned specialties like Pinotage and Steen (Chenin Blanc). Hosted in a charming Heights residence, this intimate event welcomes six guests to savor the artistry of South African vineyards.
Details
Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026
Time: 6:00 pm
Capacity: 6 (Sold Out)
A private sushi-rolling and sake-tasting experience for 6-8 people at your home.
Fair market value: $1000
Try your skill at rolling sushi and Japanese hand rolls. This will be a learning experience for 6-8 people at your home with the added confidence of some nice sake to keep things in perspective. A light dinner and perhaps some Japanese culture and history thrown in for your house party.
Dining Details:
A seated, private wine class for 10-16 people.
Fair market value: $1,200
Enjoy an educational, seated wine class with Nice Winery staff for 10-16 people at their Houston winery. In addition to a guided tasting of six award-winning wines and wine education, you and your guests will gain expert insights on wine selection and pairing, plus savor a specialty charcuterie board.
Nice Winery won Top All-Around Winery at the 2024, 2025, and 2026 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition.
Class Details:
A private dining experience for up to 10 people in your home.
Fair market value: $1,200
Chef Soren Pedersen was born and raised in Denmark, where cooking with fresh, local ingredients is deeply ingrained in the culture. With this background, Chef Soren began his apprenticeship in the kitchen at age fourteen and has over 30 years of professional cooking experience. After arriving in Houston, Texas, in 1995 and spending years running kitchens in private Clubs and restaurants around the US, he decided to open his very own catering and venue in 2013, allowing him to stay true to himself and his philosophies.
Chef Soren will create a customized menu from local farmers' markets, selecting in-season products at their peak of flavor.
Dining Details:
A unique acrylic work by Japanese artist Katsumi Hayakawa
Fair market value: $1,500
Katsumi Hayakawa (b. 1970, Tochigi, Japan) is an artist renowned for his intricate three-dimensional paper works and installations that draw parallels between the unseen substructures of the information age and the dense landscapes of modern cities. His handcrafted sculptures play with the tension between void and solid, revealing spatial relationships and emergent patterns that challenge perceptions of architectural density.
Incorporating materials like paper, glue, and metallic elements reminiscent of microchips, Hayakawa's art invites viewers to navigate the boundaries between the real and the virtual. With exhibitions worldwide and pieces in esteemed collections such as Louis Vuitton, the American Embassy in Dubai, and Vinson & Elkins, his work continues to resonate on both aesthetic and conceptual levels.
Unpaid wine raffle tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!