Mutual Investors Memberships

Mutual Investors Feed the West Families:

Tier Titles:

In-Kind Member

Community Investor ($5)

Sustaining Investor ($10)

Priority Investor ($20)

CTCT Mutual Aid Members are families and individuals who participate in Feed the West and invest back into the movement through in-kind contributions, monthly giving, or community participation.

Monthly In-Kind Members receive access to weekly groceries and flowers, receive a CTCT ink pen, invited to join the garden club, receive printed monthly newsletter and are subscribed to the weekly e-newsletter.





Mutual Aid Members participate by choosing one monthly action, such as:

Sharing CTCT content

Writing thank-you cards

Completing surveys or providing testimonials

Attending meetings, markets, or canvassing days

This is how we move from charity to collective care.

FAQ — CTCT Mutual Aid Members (Families Only)

1. Do I have to pay to keep getting food?

No. Feed the West continues. Membership creates priority, consistency, and voice, not punishment. Food access is not taken away because of money.

2. Why are families being asked to join at all?

Because this is mutual aid, not charity. Families already contribute through care, time, feedback, and community knowledge. Membership simply makes that contribution visible and respected.

3. What if I can’t give money?

That’s okay. Many Mutual Aid Members contribute through:

Donate non-expired canned goods, brand new diapers and other household items

surveys

thank-you cards

meetings

canvassing

sharing feedback or stories

Money is only one option.

4. What if I miss a month?

Nothing bad happens. Perks may pause, but you can re-engage at any time. There is no penalty or shame.

5. Will this make things harder or more complicated?

No. It actually reduces confusion. Membership makes it clearer how to stay connected, get information, and access opportunities.

6. Who helps me if I’m confused?

Bri is your point of contact. You don’t have to figure this out alone.

Bottom line for families

You are not being asked to “pay your way.”

You are being invited to belong with dignity.