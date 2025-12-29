Mutual Investors Memberships

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Tier Titles:
Monthly In-Kind Members receive access to weekly groceries and flowers, receive a CTCT ink pen, invited to join the garden club, receive printed monthly newsletter and are subscribed to the weekly e-newsletter.
Mutual Aid Members participate by choosing one monthly action, such as:
This is how we move from charity to collective care.
FAQ — CTCT Mutual Aid Members (Families Only)
No. Feed the West continues. Membership creates priority, consistency, and voice, not punishment. Food access is not taken away because of money.
2. Why are families being asked to join at all?
Because this is mutual aid, not charity. Families already contribute through care, time, feedback, and community knowledge. Membership simply makes that contribution visible and respected.
3. What if I can’t give money?
That’s okay. Many Mutual Aid Members contribute through:
4. What if I miss a month?
Nothing bad happens. Perks may pause, but you can re-engage at any time. There is no penalty or shame.
5. Will this make things harder or more complicated?
No. It actually reduces confusion. Membership makes it clearer how to stay connected, get information, and access opportunities.
6. Who helps me if I’m confused?
Bri is your point of contact. You don’t have to figure this out alone.
Bottom line for families
You are not being asked to “pay your way.”
You are being invited to belong with dignity.
Renews monthly
Tier Titles:
Monthly Community Investor Members receive access to weekly groceries and flowers, receive a CTCT ink pen, CTCT Tote and CTCT Sticker, invited to join the garden club, receive printed monthly newsletter and are subscribed to the weekly e-newsletter.
Mutual Aid Members participate by choosing one monthly action, such as:
This is how we move from charity to collective care.
FAQ — CTCT Mutual Aid Members (Families Only)
No. Feed the West continues. Membership creates priority, consistency, and voice, not punishment. Food access is not taken away because of money.
2. Why are families being asked to join at all?
Because this is mutual aid, not charity. Families already contribute through care, time, feedback, and community knowledge. Membership simply makes that contribution visible and respected.
3. What if I can’t give money?
That’s okay. Many Mutual Aid Members contribute through:
4. What if I miss a month?
Nothing bad happens. Perks may pause, but you can re-engage at any time. There is no penalty or shame.
5. Will this make things harder or more complicated?
No. It actually reduces confusion. Membership makes it clearer how to stay connected, get information, and access opportunities.
6. Who helps me if I’m confused?
Bri is your point of contact. You don’t have to figure this out alone.
Bottom line for families
You are not being asked to “pay your way.”
You are being invited to belong with dignity.
Renews monthly
Tier Titles:
Monthly Sustaining Investor Members receive access to weekly groceries and flowers, receive a CTCT ink pen, CTCT Tote and CTCT Sticker, CTCT 2026 Calendar and Access to free tickets to local events throughout the year, invited to join the garden club, receive printed monthly newsletter and are subscribed to the weekly e-newsletter.
Mutual Aid Members participate by choosing one monthly action, such as:
This is how we move from charity to collective care.
FAQ — CTCT Mutual Aid Members (Families Only)
No. Feed the West continues. Membership creates priority, consistency, and voice, not punishment. Food access is not taken away because of money.
2. Why are families being asked to join at all?
Because this is mutual aid, not charity. Families already contribute through care, time, feedback, and community knowledge. Membership simply makes that contribution visible and respected.
3. What if I can’t give money?
That’s okay. Many Mutual Aid Members contribute through:
4. What if I miss a month?
Nothing bad happens. Perks may pause, but you can re-engage at any time. There is no penalty or shame.
5. Will this make things harder or more complicated?
No. It actually reduces confusion. Membership makes it clearer how to stay connected, get information, and access opportunities.
6. Who helps me if I’m confused?
Bri is your point of contact. You don’t have to figure this out alone.
Bottom line for families
You are not being asked to “pay your way.”
You are being invited to belong with dignity.
Renews monthly
Tier Titles:
Monthly Priority Investor Members receive access to weekly groceries and flowers, receive a CTCT ink pen, CTCT Tote and CTCT Sticker, CTCT 2026 Calendar, + CTCT T-shirt, Invitation to bi-annual lunch and learn, Priority for Bless the Block, Farmers Market Product and Voucher Trading Access to free tickets to local events throughout the year, invited to join the garden club, receive printed monthly newsletter and are subscribed to the weekly e-newsletter.
Mutual Aid Members participate by choosing one monthly action, such as:
This is how we move from charity to collective care.
FAQ — CTCT Mutual Aid Members (Families Only)
No. Feed the West continues. Membership creates priority, consistency, and voice, not punishment. Food access is not taken away because of money.
2. Why are families being asked to join at all?
Because this is mutual aid, not charity. Families already contribute through care, time, feedback, and community knowledge. Membership simply makes that contribution visible and respected.
3. What if I can’t give money?
That’s okay. Many Mutual Aid Members contribute through:
4. What if I miss a month?
Nothing bad happens. Perks may pause, but you can re-engage at any time. There is no penalty or shame.
5. Will this make things harder or more complicated?
No. It actually reduces confusion. Membership makes it clearer how to stay connected, get information, and access opportunities.
6. Who helps me if I’m confused?
Bri is your point of contact. You don’t have to figure this out alone.
Bottom line for families
You are not being asked to “pay your way.”
You are being invited to belong with dignity.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!