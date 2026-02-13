Offered by

National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

About the memberships

NAACP Hardin County Branch (3087) Membership

General Membership (Adults)
$30

Valid until July 28, 2027

This is for general membership for adults only (Ages 21 and up).

Youth Membership
$15

Valid until July 28, 2027

This general membership is for youth only. Youth are defined as ages 20 and under.

Youth Membership (without the Crisis Magazine)
$10

Valid until July 28, 2027

This general membership is for youth only. Youth are defined as ages 20 and under.

Youth Sponsored Tickets
$15

No expiration

These tickets are paid for by someone else to sponsor a youth (Name is unknown). You are donating this membership to someone. Do not use to pay for non-sponsored youth. If you know the youth, please use the regular youth membership rate and use the youth's name.

Silver Life Member ($75 annual installments)
Pay what you can

No expiration

Silver Life membership. $75 annual installments. Payable over a 10-year period. Total: $750.00

Interested in Becoming a Member (Contact and Pay Later)
Free

No expiration

This is for interested personnel. We will email you the information later. This is not a membership. Purchase a membership to become a member.

Corporate (includes 1-year to the Crisis Magazine)
$5,000

No expiration

Corporate membership with access to the Crisis Magazine and special table preference at key events.

Junior Life (Ages 13 and under) with $25 annual installments
$100

No expiration

$25 annual installments are available. Payable over a 4-year period

Gold Life Member ($150 annual installments)
$1,500

No expiration

Gold Life with $150 payment by installments each year. Payable over a 10-year period

Diamond Life Member ($250 in annual installments)
$2,500

No expiration

Diamond Life with $250 payment by installments each year. Payable over a 10-year period

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