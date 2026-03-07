National Alumnae Association of Spelman College Houston Chapter

Hosted by

National Alumnae Association of Spelman College Houston Chapter

About this event

NAASC HOUSTON CHAPTER FOUNDERS DAY CELEBRATION

2625 Colquitt St

Houston, TX 77098, USA

General Admission
$85

Entry to a curated art gallery, where guest will create their own floral bouquet to take home as a keepsake. Beverages and hors d'oeuvres included.

1 Raffle Ticket: Blue & White Cheers Collection
$20

A beautifully curated basket of bottles of wine and premium spirits, with one lucky winner taking home the entire collection.

Must be 21 years of age to win!


The winner doesn't have to be present to win, but assumes responsibility for collecting the winnings!

3 Raffle Tickets: Blue & White Cheers Collection
$50

A beautifully curated basket of bottles of wine and premium spirits, with one lucky winner taking home the entire collection.

Must be at least 21 years of age to win!


The winner doesn't have to be present to win, but assumes responsibility for collecting the winnings!

5 Raffle Tickets: Blue & White Cheers Collection
$75

A beautifully curated basket of bottles of wine and premium spirits, with one lucky winner taking home the entire collection.

Must be at least 21 years of age to win!


The winner doesn't have to be present to win, but assumes responsibility for collecting the winnings!

Add a donation for National Alumnae Association of Spelman College Houston Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!