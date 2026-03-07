NAASC HOUSTON CHAPTER FOUNDERS DAY CELEBRATION

About this event
Entry to a curated art gallery, where guest will create their own floral bouquet to take home as a keepsake. Beverages and hors d'oeuvres included.
A beautifully curated basket of bottles of wine and premium spirits, with one lucky winner taking home the entire collection.
Must be 21 years of age to win!
The winner doesn't have to be present to win, but assumes responsibility for collecting the winnings!
A beautifully curated basket of bottles of wine and premium spirits, with one lucky winner taking home the entire collection.
Must be at least 21 years of age to win!
The winner doesn't have to be present to win, but assumes responsibility for collecting the winnings!
A beautifully curated basket of bottles of wine and premium spirits, with one lucky winner taking home the entire collection.
Must be at least 21 years of age to win!
The winner doesn't have to be present to win, but assumes responsibility for collecting the winnings!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!