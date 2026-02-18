National Capital Cabaret Festival - Friday

About this event
Dan Murray will be featuring select standards (and an original tune) that were either historically significant on their own, were performed in historic places, or composed by figures from DC.
"Songsmiths and Troubadours" will feature some of the standout pieces Steve has acquired over the last couple of years along with a few personal and perennial favorites.
Enjoy both performances back-to-back for a complete night of musical artistry and cabaret flair. (There will be a brief intermission between performances where guests will be invited to the other bar while the next performer sets up)
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