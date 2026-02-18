National Capital Cabaret Festival - Saturday

About this event
Featuring standout singers from DMV-area educational programs, this performance celebrates fresh voices, bold storytelling, and the future of cabaret—right as it takes the stage.
"Psyche Knows The Way" is an intimate cabaret that spotlights Michael Shea’s mental health journey through singing and psychotherapy.
Enjoy both performances back-to-back for a complete night of musical artistry and cabaret flair. (There will be a brief intermission between seats where guests will be invited to the other bar while the next performer sets up)
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