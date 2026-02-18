Capital Cabaret Inc

Hosted by

Capital Cabaret Inc

About this event

National Capital Cabaret Festival - Saturday

1341 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20005, USA

Emerging Artist Showcase
$30

Featuring standout singers from DMV-area educational programs, this performance celebrates fresh voices, bold storytelling, and the future of cabaret—right as it takes the stage.

Micheal Shea
$30

"Psyche Knows The Way" is an intimate cabaret that spotlights Michael Shea’s mental health journey through singing and psychotherapy.

Saturday Evening Pass
$55

Enjoy both performances back-to-back for a complete night of musical artistry and cabaret flair. (There will be a brief intermission between seats where guests will be invited to the other bar while the next performer sets up)

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