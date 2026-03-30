National Hispanic Latino Association of the Deaf's committe

No expiration
Help improve and revise internal NHLAD's bylaws and policy for the future.
No expiration
Assist with research, design, videos, flyers, and more
No expiration
Support website updates and design.
No expiration
Represent your state, lead events, collect feedback, and connect with the community.
No expiration
Assist with budgets, grants, and donations. Collaborate with the Treasurer.
No expiration
Lead creative fundraising events and campaigns. Work closely with the Finance team.
No expiration
Help ensure leadership ethics and accountability.
No expiration
Review NHLAD's financial and operational processes.
No expiration
Empower Deaf Hispanic/Latino youth through leadership, culture, and family engagement.
No expiration
Research Latin American history, cultural heritage, and sign language storytelling.
No expiration
Organize local and national events virtual.
No expiration
Not sure where to help? We'll match you based on your skills and passion!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!