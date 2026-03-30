Offered by

National Hispanic Latino Association of the Deaf

National Hispanic Latino Association of the Deaf's committe

Bylaws
Free

No expiration

Help improve and revise internal NHLAD's bylaws and policy for the future.

Social Media
Free

No expiration

Assist with research, design, videos, flyers, and more

Webmaster (WIX)
Free

No expiration

Support website updates and design.

Community Leader State Representative
Free

No expiration

Represent your state, lead events, collect feedback, and connect with the community.

Finance
Free

No expiration

Assist with budgets, grants, and donations. Collaborate with the Treasurer.

Fundraising
Free

No expiration

Lead creative fundraising events and campaigns. Work closely with the Finance team.

Governance
Free

No expiration

Help ensure leadership ethics and accountability.

Audit
Free

No expiration

Review NHLAD's financial and operational processes.

Youth Program
Free

No expiration

Empower Deaf Hispanic/Latino youth through leadership, culture, and family engagement.

Historical
Free

No expiration

Research Latin American history, cultural heritage, and sign language storytelling.

Event Planning
Free

No expiration

Organize local and national events virtual.

General Volunteer
Free

No expiration

Not sure where to help? We'll match you based on your skills and passion!

Add a donation for National Hispanic Latino Association of the Deaf

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