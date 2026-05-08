National Wild Horse and Burro Lobby Day, Silent Auction

Ambition!

By Kim Daw

An extraordinary original mixed medium artwork on stretched canvas, beautifully presented in a custom float frame. Ambition! was inspired by “The Year of the Horse” and captures the raw spirit, movement, and determination that horses symbolize. Through rich texture, striking detail, and powerful expression, Kim Daw brings this piece to life with a style that is both contemporary and timeless.

Measuring approximately 49.5” x 25.5”, this statement piece is perfectly sized to become a stunning focal point in any home, office, gallery, or equestrian-inspired space. The custom float frame enhances the artwork’s depth and elegance, making it ready to display and enjoy immediately.

This is a rare opportunity to own an original work by acclaimed artist Kim Daw, whose work is celebrated for its emotion, energy, and connection to the natural world. Retail is $5,200

Learn more about the artist at KimDawArtist.com