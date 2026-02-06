Hosted by

North Dakota Safety Council (NDSC)

About this event

Sales closed

NDSC 53rd Annual Safety + Health Conference | Silent Auction - 1 of 2

Pick-up location

315 S 5th St, Bismarck, ND 58504, USA

Solo Stone Pizza Oven
$100

Starting bid

Solo Stone Pi Prime Gas-Powered Pizza Oven Bundle

Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Gift basket including a ND Bamboo Cutting Board, other ND and Bismarck-Mandan items along with a variety of ND Pride of Dakota food items

Safety Portable Label Printer
$25

Starting bid

Brady M210 Safety Portable Label Printer Designed for on-the-job labeling in industrial environments. It's ideal for electricians, maintenance crews, and safety managers who need to create fast, reliable, and durable labels for safety signs, label bins, GHS, and more.

Bomber Jacket, Vest, and Sweatshirt
$25

Starting bid

Pyramex reversible bomber jacket, reversible vest, hooded/zipper sweatshirt

Amazon Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Amazon Gift Card ($75 Value)

Full-Body Harness
$50

Starting bid

EndurX Full-Body Harness - Size M

Full-Body Harness
$75

Starting bid

EndurX Full-Body Harness - Size L

Chainsaw Kit
$100

Starting bid

Milwaukee 18V Fuel 16" Chainsaw Kit, P/N 2727-21HD

Meg-A-Latte Coffee Basket
$25

Starting bid

Coffee basket and gift card for Meg-A-Latte

FR 1/4 Zip Fleece
$25

Starting bid

DRIFIRE® POWER GRID™ FR 1/4 Zip Fleece

FR Hand Warmer
$50

Starting bid

DRIFIRE® FR Hand Warmer

North Dakota Country Fest Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Two (2) GA 4-day Music Admissions for North Dakota Country Fest 2026

RTIC Cooler with Tumblers
$75

Starting bid

RTIC Lite Cooler with 2 Tumblers, 2 Travel Tumblers, 2 Low Tumblers

Green Massage Gun
$25

Starting bid

Green Massage Gun

Gray Massage Gun
$25

Starting bid

Gray Massage Gun

Cabela's Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Cabela's Gift Card ($100 Value)

HexArmor Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

HexArmor branded Yeti 20 oz. Rambler, HexArmor Branded Winter Hat, Helix Gloves (Size Large), Winter Gloves (Size Large), 2 Pairs of HexArmor eyewear

Backpack Cooler Set
$50

Starting bid

Backpack Cooler, Thermacell Mosquito Repellant Lantern, 2-Pirani Insulated Tumblers, One Power Bank, and One Multi-Functional Carabiner Lantern

Everything Safety Cooler Set
$50

Starting bid

Cooler with Hat, Beanie, Pit Viper Glasses, Tumbler, and additional items

Badlands Bigs Sticks Basket
$25

Starting bid

Basket with 2 General Admission Game Vouchers, 2 Size Large T-Shirts, 2 Hats, 2025 Bobble Head, and Cup of Big Sticks Trinkets

Insulated Men's Bib
$75

Starting bid

S426 5-in-1 Parka/S798 Insulated Men's Bib - Size Large

Heat Waver Performance Eyewear
$25

Starting bid

Heat Wave Performance Eyewear - Future Teach Socom Black Lens

WileyX Safety Glasses
$75

Starting bid

WileyX Safety Glasses

12 Stones Coffee Basket
$25

Starting bid

Basket with Gift Card, Mug, Candle, and Throw Blanket

Bismarck Larks Pack
$25

Starting bid

4 Bleacher Seats with two adult (size x-large) jerseys and two child (size small) jerseys

Ariat Hooded Sweatshirt
$25

Starting bid

Ariat Hooded Sweatshirt - Size X-Large

Winter Gear
$30

Starting bid

FR Jacket, FR Beanie, Balaclava, Traction Device, Hex Armor Insulated Gloves

Cooler and Items
$25

Starting bid

Cooler with t-shirts, hats, misc.

Hand-Crafted Wooden American Flag
$75

Starting bid

Wood Wavy American Flag. Dimensions - 37 x 19 inches

Car Winter Survival Basket
$25

Starting bid

Winter car safety basket with a car jump starter kit

NDSU Mat
$75

Starting bid

Dimensions 33 x 56 inches

American Crystal Sugar Company Basket #1
$50

Starting bid

ACSC items including Sweatshirts (Small), T-shirts (2XL), a backpack, a cookbook, water bottle, hat, lip balm, and other assorted ACSC logo'd items.

