NDSC 53rd Annual Safety + Health Conference | Silent Auction - 1 of 2

Solo Stone Pi Prime Gas-Powered Pizza Oven Bundle
Gift basket including a ND Bamboo Cutting Board, other ND and Bismarck-Mandan items along with a variety of ND Pride of Dakota food items
Brady M210 Safety Portable Label Printer Designed for on-the-job labeling in industrial environments. It's ideal for electricians, maintenance crews, and safety managers who need to create fast, reliable, and durable labels for safety signs, label bins, GHS, and more.
Pyramex reversible bomber jacket, reversible vest, hooded/zipper sweatshirt
Amazon Gift Card ($75 Value)
EndurX Full-Body Harness - Size M
EndurX Full-Body Harness - Size L
Milwaukee 18V Fuel 16" Chainsaw Kit, P/N 2727-21HD
Coffee basket and gift card for Meg-A-Latte
DRIFIRE® POWER GRID™ FR 1/4 Zip Fleece
DRIFIRE® FR Hand Warmer
Two (2) GA 4-day Music Admissions for North Dakota Country Fest 2026
RTIC Lite Cooler with 2 Tumblers, 2 Travel Tumblers, 2 Low Tumblers
Green Massage Gun
Gray Massage Gun
Cabela's Gift Card ($100 Value)
HexArmor branded Yeti 20 oz. Rambler, HexArmor Branded Winter Hat, Helix Gloves (Size Large), Winter Gloves (Size Large), 2 Pairs of HexArmor eyewear
Backpack Cooler, Thermacell Mosquito Repellant Lantern, 2-Pirani Insulated Tumblers, One Power Bank, and One Multi-Functional Carabiner Lantern
Cooler with Hat, Beanie, Pit Viper Glasses, Tumbler, and additional items
Basket with 2 General Admission Game Vouchers, 2 Size Large T-Shirts, 2 Hats, 2025 Bobble Head, and Cup of Big Sticks Trinkets
S426 5-in-1 Parka/S798 Insulated Men's Bib - Size Large
Heat Wave Performance Eyewear - Future Teach Socom Black Lens
WileyX Safety Glasses
Basket with Gift Card, Mug, Candle, and Throw Blanket
4 Bleacher Seats with two adult (size x-large) jerseys and two child (size small) jerseys
Ariat Hooded Sweatshirt - Size X-Large
FR Jacket, FR Beanie, Balaclava, Traction Device, Hex Armor Insulated Gloves
Cooler with t-shirts, hats, misc.
Wood Wavy American Flag. Dimensions - 37 x 19 inches
Winter car safety basket with a car jump starter kit
Dimensions 33 x 56 inches
ACSC items including Sweatshirts (Small), T-shirts (2XL), a backpack, a cookbook, water bottle, hat, lip balm, and other assorted ACSC logo'd items.
