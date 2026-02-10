Hosted by

North Dakota Safety Council (NDSC)

About this event

Sales closed

NDSC 53rd Annual Safety + Health Conference | Silent Auction - 2 of 2

Pick-up location

315 S 5th St, Bismarck, ND 58504, USA

Ogio Backpack and Items item
Ogio Backpack and Items item
Ogio Backpack and Items
$25

Starting bid

Ogio Backpack with two Hats and two Tumblers

Walrus Restaurant Gift Certificate item
Walrus Restaurant Gift Certificate item
Walrus Restaurant Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Walrus Restaurant Gift Certificate ($75 Value) - Located in Bismarck, ND

"Dawn of a Boom" Painting item
"Dawn of a Boom" Painting item
"Dawn of a Boom" Painting
$100

Starting bid

Sunset Oil Derrick Painting

"Man in the Arena" Framed Print item
"Man in the Arena" Framed Print item
"Man in the Arena" Framed Print
$25

Starting bid

"Man in the Arena" framed print

Custom Retractable Banner item
Custom Retractable Banner item
Custom Retractable Banner
$75

Starting bid

Custom retractable banner designed and printed by Newman Print - a $250 value. Life size sample can be viewed at the Newman Signs exhibitor booth.

Cordless Power Tool Combination Set item
Cordless Power Tool Combination Set item
Cordless Power Tool Combination Set
$100

Starting bid

2Pc 18v M18 Li-Ion Cordless Drill/Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit - Milwaukee Brand

Jobsite Radio item
Jobsite Radio item
Jobsite Radio
$100

Starting bid

18 V Jobsite Radio - Milwaukee Brand

Cordless Snow Shovel Kit item
Cordless Snow Shovel Kit item
Cordless Snow Shovel Kit
$75

Starting bid

Snow Joe X20-SNOW-5A 20-Volt Cordless Snow Shovel Kit

Video Streaming Basket item
Video Streaming Basket item
Video Streaming Basket
$25

Starting bid

Video Streaming Basket - includes Tote, Roku Streaming Stick, Blanket, Snacks

Igloo Trailmate Journey Cooler item
Igloo Trailmate Journey Cooler item
Igloo Trailmate Journey Cooler
$50

Starting bid

Igloo Trailmate Journey 70QT Cooler - all-terrain smooth-ride wheels, telescoping handle, THERMECOOL™ insulation, bottle openers, storage areas and way more

Tyndale Hoodie or Jacket item
Tyndale Hoodie or Jacket item
Tyndale Hoodie or Jacket
$75

Starting bid

Your choice of any Tyndale Hoodie or Jacket up to a $300 value.

Cornhole Boards item
Cornhole Boards item
Cornhole Boards
$50

Starting bid

Deer head cornhole boards

Safety Boots item
Safety Boots item
Safety Boots
$75

Starting bid

1398 Model Artic Double Boa Safety Boot with Ice Track Vibram Grip

Wyld Gear Cooler and Items item
Wyld Gear Cooler and Items item
Wyld Gear Cooler and Items
$25

Starting bid

Wyld Gear Cooler, 4 Pairs of Leather Gloves, and 4 Hats with the Bridger Pipeline Logo

Blackline Safety Gear item
Blackline Safety Gear item
Blackline Safety Gear
$25

Starting bid

Jacket, Water Bottle, Tile Mate, 3pk of Golf Balls

Welding PPE and Tool Kit item
Welding PPE and Tool Kit item
Welding PPE and Tool Kit
$100

Starting bid

·  Kit contains essential industrial-grade items required by

tech schools and used daily by welders

·  Quality Tools

·  Superior Safety Wear

·  Precise Measuring Tools

Honeywell Gas Detector item
Honeywell Gas Detector item
Honeywell Gas Detector
$75

Starting bid

Honeywell Gas Detector

SweetNes Honey Beetique Basket item
SweetNes Honey Beetique Basket item
SweetNes Honey Beetique Basket
$25

Starting bid

Basket includes a variety of products made with honey

Streamlight Safety-Rated Flashlight item
Streamlight Safety-Rated Flashlight item
Streamlight Safety-Rated Flashlight
$50

Starting bid

Streamlight Safety-Rated Flashlight:150 lm Max. Brightness, 17 hr Run Time at Max. Brightness, Clip

Out of Town Clothing Set item
Out of Town Clothing Set item
Out of Town Clothing Set
$25

Starting bid

Includes Bag and Pouch Set, Earrings, and Claw Clip

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