NDSC 53rd Annual Safety + Health Conference | Silent Auction - 2 of 2

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Starting bid
Ogio Backpack with two Hats and two Tumblers
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Walrus Restaurant Gift Certificate ($75 Value) - Located in Bismarck, ND
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Sunset Oil Derrick Painting
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"Man in the Arena" framed print
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Custom retractable banner designed and printed by Newman Print - a $250 value. Life size sample can be viewed at the Newman Signs exhibitor booth.
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2Pc 18v M18 Li-Ion Cordless Drill/Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit - Milwaukee Brand
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18 V Jobsite Radio - Milwaukee Brand
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Snow Joe X20-SNOW-5A 20-Volt Cordless Snow Shovel Kit
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Video Streaming Basket - includes Tote, Roku Streaming Stick, Blanket, Snacks
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Igloo Trailmate Journey 70QT Cooler - all-terrain smooth-ride wheels, telescoping handle, THERMECOOL™ insulation, bottle openers, storage areas and way more
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Your choice of any Tyndale Hoodie or Jacket up to a $300 value.
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Deer head cornhole boards
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1398 Model Artic Double Boa Safety Boot with Ice Track Vibram Grip
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Wyld Gear Cooler, 4 Pairs of Leather Gloves, and 4 Hats with the Bridger Pipeline Logo
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Jacket, Water Bottle, Tile Mate, 3pk of Golf Balls
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· Kit contains essential industrial-grade items required by
tech schools and used daily by welders
· Quality Tools
· Superior Safety Wear
· Precise Measuring Tools
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Honeywell Gas Detector
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Basket includes a variety of products made with honey
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Streamlight Safety-Rated Flashlight:150 lm Max. Brightness, 17 hr Run Time at Max. Brightness, Clip
Starting bid
Includes Bag and Pouch Set, Earrings, and Claw Clip
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