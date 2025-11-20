NET DART Shop 2 - Long Sleeve T-Shirts Gray / Sweatshirts Red, Blue, Gray / Special Items

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Representation of Gray color long sleeve t-shirt. Shade of Gray may vary
Select your Size from the list
Large NET DART logo on back and NET DART on front upper chest
Add your first name to the front upper chest under NET DART in the same font and color as NET DART
Representation of Sweatshirt Color - Shade may vary
Please select Color and Size from list
Representation of Sweatshirt Color - Shade may vary
Please select Color and Size from list
Representation of Sweatshirt Color - Shade may vary
Please select Color and Size from list
A medium tote bag with handles to put some essentials in for the day. The NET DART logo is on one side. Option to have on both sides listed below for $1.50.
Keep your drink can cool with this Can Coozie! The NET DAR logo is on one side. Option to have on both sides listed below for $1.50.
Cute T-Towel with NET DART logo to put out for use and to show your NET DART Pride!!
Show your NET DART Pride with matching Aprons when you cook with your child!
Carry your daily essential make-up in this cute small make-up bag! Show off your NET DART Pride with the NET DART logo on one side!!
Option to have on both sides listed below for $1.50.
With this option, you can add the NET DART logo to the other side of your Tote Bag, Can Coozie or Make-Up Bag.
Please indicate which item(s) you would like this on on the order page.
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