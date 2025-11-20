Northeast Tennessee Disaster Animal Response Team, Legacy Friends of CC DART

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Northeast Tennessee Disaster Animal Response Team, Legacy Friends of CC DART

About this shop

NET DART Shop 2 - Long Sleeve T-Shirts Gray / Sweatshirts Red, Blue, Gray / Special Items

Long Sleeve T-Shirt GRAY SMALL item
Long Sleeve T-Shirt GRAY SMALL
$18.50

Representation of Gray color long sleeve t-shirt. Shade of Gray may vary

Select your Size from the list

Large NET DART logo on back and NET DART on front upper chest

Long Sleeve T-Shirt GRAY MEDIUM
$18.50
Long Sleeve T-Shirt GRAY LARGE
$18.50
Long Sleeve T-Shirt GRAY X-LARGE
$18.50
Long Sleeve T-Shirt GRAY 2XL
$21.50
Long Sleeve T-Shirt GRAY 3XL
$21.50
Long Sleeve T-Shirt GRAY 4XL
$21.50
Long Sleeve T-Shirt GRAY 5XL
$21.50
Long Sleeve T-Shirt GRAY 6XL
$21.50
Add Your Name to Front of Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$2

Add your first name to the front upper chest under NET DART in the same font and color as NET DART

Sweatshirt Crew Neck RED SMALL item
Sweatshirt Crew Neck RED SMALL
$21.95

Representation of Sweatshirt Color - Shade may vary

Please select Color and Size from list

Sweatshirt Crew Neck RED MEDIUM
$21.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck RED LARGE
$21.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck RED X-LARGE
$21.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck RED 2XL
$23.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck RED 3XL
$23.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck RED 4XL
$23.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck RED 5XL
$23.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck RED 6XL
$23.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck BLUE SMALL item
Sweatshirt Crew Neck BLUE SMALL
$21.95

Representation of Sweatshirt Color - Shade may vary

Please select Color and Size from list

Sweatshirt Crew Neck BLUE MEDIUM
$21.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck BLUE LARGE
$21.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck BLUE X-LARGE
$21.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck BLUE 2XL
$23.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck BLUE 3XL
$23.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck BLUE 4XL
$23.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck BLUE 5XL
$23.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck BLUE 6XL
$23.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck GRAY SMALL item
Sweatshirt Crew Neck GRAY SMALL
$21.95

Representation of Sweatshirt Color - Shade may vary

Please select Color and Size from list

Sweatshirt Crew Neck GRAY MEDIUM
$21.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck GRAY LARGE
$21.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck GRAY X-LARGE
$21.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck GRAY 2XL
$23.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck GRAY 3XL
$23.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck GRAY 4XL
$23.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck GRAY 5XL
$23.95
Sweatshirt Crew Neck GRAY 6XL
$23.95
Canvas Tote Bag item
Canvas Tote Bag
$7

A medium tote bag with handles to put some essentials in for the day. The NET DART logo is on one side. Option to have on both sides listed below for $1.50.

Can Coozie item
Can Coozie
$3

Keep your drink can cool with this Can Coozie! The NET DAR logo is on one side. Option to have on both sides listed below for $1.50.

T-Towel
$5

Cute T-Towel with NET DART logo to put out for use and to show your NET DART Pride!!

Apron Set - 1 Adult & 1 Child
$7

Show your NET DART Pride with matching Aprons when you cook with your child!

Make-Up Bag, Small
$3

Carry your daily essential make-up in this cute small make-up bag! Show off your NET DART Pride with the NET DART logo on one side!!

Option to have on both sides listed below for $1.50.

Add NET DART Logo to Other Side of Special Item
$1.50

With this option, you can add the NET DART logo to the other side of your Tote Bag, Can Coozie or Make-Up Bag.

Please indicate which item(s) you would like this on on the order page.

Add a donation for Northeast Tennessee Disaster Animal Response Team, Legacy Friends of CC DART

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!