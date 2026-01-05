Future Economy Collective

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Future Economy Collective

About this shop

New River Valley Virtual Tool Library: List, Lend, & Borrow

KingTool 325 Piece Home Repair Tool Kit (Available to Borrow item
KingTool 325 Piece Home Repair Tool Kit (Available to Borrow
Free

Borrow FEC's KingTool 325 Piece Home Repair Tool Kit, General Home/Auto Repair Tool Set

0
FEC's Cordless Drill Set, KELNOW 21V PowerDrill (For Borrow) item
FEC's Cordless Drill Set, KELNOW 21V PowerDrill (For Borrow)
Free

Borrow FEC's Cordless Drill Set, KELNOW 21V PowerDrill with Power Pack and Charger, 3/8-Inch Keyless Chuck ElectricDrill, 25+1 Position, 2 Speed, 27pcs Drilldriver Bits

0
SEEKONE 1800W Heat Gun (Available for Borrow) item
SEEKONE 1800W Heat Gun (Available for Borrow)
Free

Borrow FEC's SEEKONE 1800W Heat Gun Compact Design Heavy Duty Hot Air Gun 122℉-1202℉（50℃- 650℃）Variable Temperature Control for 2 Speed Settings with 4 Nozzels

0
100W Fireproof Hot Glue Gun (Available for Borrow) item
100W Fireproof Hot Glue Gun (Available for Borrow)
Free

Borrow FEC's 100W Fireproof Hot Glue Gun, Full Size Heavy Duty | Dual Power100W/60W with 15pcs Large Glue Sticks 7/16"

0
158mm|6-15/64"158mm|6-15/64" Bi-Metal Hole Saw (For Borrow) item
158mm|6-15/64"158mm|6-15/64" Bi-Metal Hole Saw (For Borrow)
Free

Borrow FEC's CSOOM 158mm|6-15/64"158mm|6-15/64" Bi-Metal Hole Saw Drill Bit, Hole Drilling Cutter, Ideal for Plastic, Wood, Plywood, Thin Steel Sheets, and Thin Aluminum Sheets

0
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