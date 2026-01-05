New River Valley Virtual Tool Library: List, Lend, & Borrow

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Borrow FEC's KingTool 325 Piece Home Repair Tool Kit, General Home/Auto Repair Tool Set
Borrow FEC's Cordless Drill Set, KELNOW 21V PowerDrill with Power Pack and Charger, 3/8-Inch Keyless Chuck ElectricDrill, 25+1 Position, 2 Speed, 27pcs Drilldriver Bits
Borrow FEC's SEEKONE 1800W Heat Gun Compact Design Heavy Duty Hot Air Gun 122℉-1202℉（50℃- 650℃）Variable Temperature Control for 2 Speed Settings with 4 Nozzels
Borrow FEC's 100W Fireproof Hot Glue Gun, Full Size Heavy Duty | Dual Power100W/60W with 15pcs Large Glue Sticks 7/16"
Borrow FEC's CSOOM 158mm|6-15/64"158mm|6-15/64" Bi-Metal Hole Saw Drill Bit, Hole Drilling Cutter, Ideal for Plastic, Wood, Plywood, Thin Steel Sheets, and Thin Aluminum Sheets
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