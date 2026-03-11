NHL Street Indoor Adult Ball Hockey League SPRING 26

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
Season Includes
• 13 Weeks of Play
• Weekly scheduled games
• Consistent game times for adult players
• Official NHL STREET Reversible Team Jersey
• $50 (not included in registration)
• Authentic NHL‑branded design
• Game Official to ensure fair play, structure, and game flow
• NHL STREET rulebook standards
• Team Assignments & League Parity
• Balanced teams for competitive, fun‑first hockey
• Subbing policies aligned with HHC fairness standards
• All Skill Levels Welcome
• New players, returning players, and experienced athletes
• No ice required — fast, accessible, and fun
• Full Game Each Week
• High‑tempo street/ball hockey format
• Emphasis on teamwork, creativity, and pace
• Playoffs / Championship Week
• End‑of‑season playoff structure
• Championship game
• Indoor, Climate controlled Weather‑Proof Facility
• Houston Premier Sportsplex
• Smooth, fast surface ideal for ball hockey
• Community‑Driven Experience
• Music, energy, and a welcoming environment
• Build friendships and stay active
Total 6 Games
Please bring a White and Dark T Shirt/Jersey or purchase a NHL Street league jersey. warm ups 8pm Game start time 8:20 pm play to 9:30 PM
NHL Street & RCX Sports Jersey Requirement
All participants are required to order an official NHL Street Jersey as part of league registration.
Choose your favorite NHL team and represent your colors on the court!
These jerseys are:
• Officially licensed NHL Street gear
• Required for all games and league activities
• Available in every NHL team design
• Sized for youth and adults
Select your team, place your order, and get ready to hit the rink in style.
GAME ON
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!