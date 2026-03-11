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Houston Hockey Community

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Houston Hockey Community

About this event

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NHL Street Indoor Adult Ball Hockey League SPRING 26

221 Barren Springs Dr suite 15

Houston, TX 77090, USA

Add a donation for Houston Hockey Community

$

13 WEEK SEASON
$130

Season Includes

13 Weeks of Play

Weekly scheduled games

Consistent game times for adult players

Official NHL STREET Reversible Team Jersey

$50 (not included in registration)

Authentic NHL‑branded design

Game Official to ensure fair play, structure, and game flow

NHL STREET rulebook standards

Team Assignments & League Parity

Balanced teams for competitive, fun‑first hockey

Subbing policies aligned with HHC fairness standards

All Skill Levels Welcome

New players, returning players, and experienced athletes

No ice required — fast, accessible, and fun

Full Game Each Week

High‑tempo street/ball hockey format

Emphasis on teamwork, creativity, and pace

Playoffs / Championship Week

End‑of‑season playoff structure

Championship game

Indoor, Climate controlled Weather‑Proof Facility

Houston Premier Sportsplex

Smooth, fast surface ideal for ball hockey

Community‑Driven Experience

Music, energy, and a welcoming environment

Build friendships and stay active

Half Season
$65

Total 6 Games

Single Game Fee
$15

Please bring a White and Dark T Shirt/Jersey or purchase a NHL Street league jersey. warm ups 8pm Game start time 8:20 pm play to 9:30 PM

NHL Street Jersey
$50

NHL Street & RCX Sports Jersey Requirement

All participants are required to order an official NHL Street Jersey as part of league registration.

Choose your favorite NHL team and represent your colors on the court!

These jerseys are:

Officially licensed NHL Street gear

Required for all games and league activities

Available in every NHL team design

Sized for youth and adults

Select your team, place your order, and get ready to hit the rink in style.

GAME ON

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!