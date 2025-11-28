Houston Hockey Community

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Houston Hockey Community

About this event

NHL STREET Indoor youth ball hockey league

221 Barren Springs Dr Suite 15

Houston, TX 77090

Full Season
$170

All Games are played indoors at the Houston Premier Sportsplex

  • 10 Games total
  • Team Jersey is Included.
  • Includes Coaching

Please specify team and size upon check-out Sizes up to 2 X


Part Time Player NHL Team Jersey
$50

All Part Time Players

Please specify the NHL team jersey (reversible) you'd like and the size when prompted at check out. RCX Sports requires that all players must have a team jersey to participate in the program. Sizes up to 2X

February 15th
$15

All Games are played indoors at the Houston Premier Sportsplex

February 22nd
$15

All Games are played indoors at the Houston Premier Sportsplex

March 8
$15

All Games are played indoors at the Houston Premier Sportsplex

March 15
$15

All Games are played indoors at the Houston Premier Sportsplex

March 22
$15.99

All Games are played indoors at the Houston Premier Sportsplex

March 29
$15

All Games are played indoors at the Houston Premier Sportsplex

April 12
$15

All Games are played indoors at the Houston Premier Sportsplex

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