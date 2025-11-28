NHL STREET Indoor youth ball hockey league

About this event
Houston, TX 77090
All Games are played indoors at the Houston Premier Sportsplex
Please specify team and size upon check-out Sizes up to 2 X
All Part Time Players
Please specify the NHL team jersey (reversible) you'd like and the size when prompted at check out. RCX Sports requires that all players must have a team jersey to participate in the program. Sizes up to 2X
All Games are played indoors at the Houston Premier Sportsplex
All Games are played indoors at the Houston Premier Sportsplex
All Games are played indoors at the Houston Premier Sportsplex
All Games are played indoors at the Houston Premier Sportsplex
All Games are played indoors at the Houston Premier Sportsplex
All Games are played indoors at the Houston Premier Sportsplex
All Games are played indoors at the Houston Premier Sportsplex
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