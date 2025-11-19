NHSNA Conference Vendor Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Concord, NH 03301, USA
Includes one skirted 6-foot table, breakfast and lunch for one attendee, and your logo on the event’s online sponsor page.
Includes a skirted 6-foot table, breakfast and lunch for one attendee, and placement of the sponsor’s logo on the event’s online sponsor page
NH DHHS programs may share a table
By participating as a sponsor, your organization will also benefit from increased exposure through event marketing materials and social media mentions. This additional visibility helps to reach a broader audience before, during, and after the event, further amplifying the impact of your contribution.
Includes a skirted 6-foot table, breakfast and lunch for two attendees, and placement of the sponsor’s logo on all advertising; prime space for vendor table, electricity if needed, and a mention at conference opening.
Includes a skirted 6-foot table, breakfast and lunch for two attendees, acknowledgement on the event's online sponsor page, acknowledgement sign on food tables, electricity if needed
Electricity is provided at no additional cost for Conference and Food Sponsors. However, if your business or nonprofit table needs access to electricity, the venue charges a separate fee for this service.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!