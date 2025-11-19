New Hampshire School Nurses Association

NHSNA Conference Vendor Registration

Grappone Conference Center 70 Constitution Ave

Concord, NH 03301, USA

Business Table
$400

Includes one skirted 6-foot table, breakfast and lunch for one attendee, and your logo on the event’s online sponsor page.

Non-Profit Table
$125

Includes a skirted 6-foot table, breakfast and lunch for one attendee, and placement of the sponsor’s logo on the event’s online sponsor page

NH DHHS programs may share a table

Conference Sponsor
$2,500

By participating as a sponsor, your organization will also benefit from increased exposure through event marketing materials and social media mentions. This additional visibility helps to reach a broader audience before, during, and after the event, further amplifying the impact of your contribution.

Includes a skirted 6-foot table, breakfast and lunch for two attendees, and placement of the sponsor’s logo on all advertising; prime space for vendor table, electricity if needed, and a mention at conference opening.

Food Sponsor
$1,000

Includes a skirted 6-foot table, breakfast and lunch for two attendees, acknowledgement on the event's online sponsor page, acknowledgement sign on food tables, electricity if needed

Electricity for Business and Non-profit Tables
$45

Electricity is provided at no additional cost for Conference and Food Sponsors. However, if your business or nonprofit table needs access to electricity, the venue charges a separate fee for this service.

