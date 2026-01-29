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Niwot PTAC

About this event

Niwot Virtual Auction 2026

Pancakes with 1st grade team item
Pancakes with 1st grade team
$5

Starting bid

Make and enjoy pancakes with the first grade teachers before school! (this will take place on a Thursday or Friday before school in May) Top 6 bidders will win.

A Hole Lot of Fun! item
A Hole Lot of Fun!
$5

Starting bid

A hole lot of fun! Donut holes and a game before school for 2nd graders on April 23. Top 6 bidders will win.

3D Print Fidgets at Discovery Lab with Miss Gracie item
3D Print Fidgets at Discovery Lab with Miss Gracie
$5

Starting bid

Students will get to spend a lunch in the discovery lab choosing a fidget to 3D print. They will then choose a color and help me get the print all set up and started! I will then take pictures of the process for them and they will get to take their fidget home when it is completed. Top 5 bidders will win.

Storytime and popcorn with Ms Burke item
Storytime and popcorn with Ms Burke
$5

Starting bid

Popcorn and Pages-Join Ms. Burke for storytime and popcorn after school school. Winner can bring a friend!

5th Grade Picnic item
5th Grade Picnic
$5

Starting bid

Picnic in the park (Niwot Children's park) with chick-fil-a with the 5th grade teachers. Top 3 bidders will win, and they can each bring a friend. Potential dates: May 6th, 13th, or 20th

Lego Build item
Lego Build
$5

Starting bid

Build a Lego Project and Snacks after school with Amy Sasser - The students will get pick the Lego Set (under 50$) and the snacks they would like. The Lego Project will go home with them for keeps. Top two bidders will win.

Kindergarten Lunch Experience item
Kindergarten Lunch Experience
$5

Starting bid

Students can join us in the classroom for a fun lunch experience! They will bring their lunch from home (or the cafeteria), and we will pop popcorn and provide dessert. We will watch a show and have fun together! Top 10 bidders will win and this will take place on April 17.

After School Movie with 3rd grade team item
After School Movie with 3rd grade team
$5

Starting bid

After school movie with the 3rd grade teachers. Top 2 bidders from each class will win, date TBD but before May 1st.

Sensory Room and Fidgets! item
Sensory Room and Fidgets!
$5

Starting bid

Time in the new and improved Sensory room as well as making a fidget with Ms Hess and Ms Gacetta. Top two bidders will win and they can each bring a friend. Date TBD.

PE Teacher - K through 2nd item
PE Teacher - K through 2nd
$5

Starting bid

K-2 PE teacher for the half day PM with Ms Balog. Date TBD.

PE Teacher - 3rd through 5th item
PE Teacher - 3rd through 5th
$5

Starting bid

3-5 PE teacher for the half day AM with Ms Balog. Date TBD.

Private Art Party item
Private Art Party
$5

Starting bid

Two hour guided art project - with all supplies included - and each child leaves with a finished work. Date and art project to be determined with Ms Mocilac. Winner can bring up to 7 friends.

Pizza Lunch with 4th Grade item
Pizza Lunch with 4th Grade
$5

Starting bid

We are going to do a pizza lunch with games one day. 6 winners total and each can bring a friend. Tenatively set for April 20th.

Secretary for a Day item
Secretary for a Day
$25

Starting bid

Be Secretary of the Day with our dazzling Ms Emily!

PRINCIPAL FOR THE DAY! item
PRINCIPAL FOR THE DAY!
$100

Starting bid

This is your last opportunity to be Principal for the Day with Ms Nancy!

Goodie Bag (Not an auction item, click link to purchase) item
Goodie Bag (Not an auction item, click link to purchase)
$5

Starting bid

Purchase here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/experience-auction-events


Buy a Glow in the Dark Goody Bag from the PTAC for Talent show attendees and participants! Unlimited winners, each goody bag is $5, to be claimed at the door at the Talent Show on April 24

Brain Games (Not an auction item, click link to purchase) item
Brain Games (Not an auction item, click link to purchase)
$5

Starting bid

Purchase here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/experience-auction-events


After-School Brain Games: Play Bananagrams, Set, or Proof! (or do 24 cards to your heart's content...)

After school in Ms. Lenger's room until 5:00 p.m. on either Monday, 4/20, or Thursday, 4/23 (you will choose which day to attend). Open to grades 3-5. Buy several and invite a friend! First 24 purchases will win.

Dance Party! (Not an auction item, click link to purchase) item
Dance Party! (Not an auction item, click link to purchase)
$5

Starting bid

Purchase here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/experience-auction-events


Come and have a dance party with Ms Amy!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!