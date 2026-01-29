Niwot Virtual Auction 2026

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Make and enjoy pancakes with the first grade teachers before school! (this will take place on a Thursday or Friday before school in May) Top 6 bidders will win.
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A hole lot of fun! Donut holes and a game before school for 2nd graders on April 23. Top 6 bidders will win.
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Students will get to spend a lunch in the discovery lab choosing a fidget to 3D print. They will then choose a color and help me get the print all set up and started! I will then take pictures of the process for them and they will get to take their fidget home when it is completed. Top 5 bidders will win.
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Popcorn and Pages-Join Ms. Burke for storytime and popcorn after school school. Winner can bring a friend!
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Picnic in the park (Niwot Children's park) with chick-fil-a with the 5th grade teachers. Top 3 bidders will win, and they can each bring a friend. Potential dates: May 6th, 13th, or 20th
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Build a Lego Project and Snacks after school with Amy Sasser - The students will get pick the Lego Set (under 50$) and the snacks they would like. The Lego Project will go home with them for keeps. Top two bidders will win.
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Students can join us in the classroom for a fun lunch experience! They will bring their lunch from home (or the cafeteria), and we will pop popcorn and provide dessert. We will watch a show and have fun together! Top 10 bidders will win and this will take place on April 17.
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After school movie with the 3rd grade teachers. Top 2 bidders from each class will win, date TBD but before May 1st.
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Time in the new and improved Sensory room as well as making a fidget with Ms Hess and Ms Gacetta. Top two bidders will win and they can each bring a friend. Date TBD.
Starting bid
K-2 PE teacher for the half day PM with Ms Balog. Date TBD.
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3-5 PE teacher for the half day AM with Ms Balog. Date TBD.
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Two hour guided art project - with all supplies included - and each child leaves with a finished work. Date and art project to be determined with Ms Mocilac. Winner can bring up to 7 friends.
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We are going to do a pizza lunch with games one day. 6 winners total and each can bring a friend. Tenatively set for April 20th.
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Be Secretary of the Day with our dazzling Ms Emily!
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This is your last opportunity to be Principal for the Day with Ms Nancy!
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Purchase here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/experience-auction-events
Buy a Glow in the Dark Goody Bag from the PTAC for Talent show attendees and participants! Unlimited winners, each goody bag is $5, to be claimed at the door at the Talent Show on April 24
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Purchase here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/experience-auction-events
After-School Brain Games: Play Bananagrams, Set, or Proof! (or do 24 cards to your heart's content...)
After school in Ms. Lenger's room until 5:00 p.m. on either Monday, 4/20, or Thursday, 4/23 (you will choose which day to attend). Open to grades 3-5. Buy several and invite a friend! First 24 purchases will win.
Starting bid
Purchase here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/experience-auction-events
Come and have a dance party with Ms Amy!
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