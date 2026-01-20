NM NICA Coach Retreat 2026

About this event
OTB 101 = On-the-bike skills training. Learn how coach mountain biking with the common language and approach of NICA.
Saturday course.
($10 covers the cost of the booklet),
OTB 201 = On-the-bike skills training progression.
Learn how coach mountain biking with the common language and approach of NICA.
Must have previously taken OTB101 to register for 201.
Saturday course.
($10 covers the cost of the booklet)
Just the CPR portion of the course, AHA CPR/AED training.
Sunday morning starting at 9am.
AHA First Aid course covering:
- First aid basics
- Medical emergencies
- Injury emergencies
- Environmental emergencies
Starting Sunday around 11 (once the CPR course finishes)
Combined CPR & First Aid Training on Sunday from 9am-2/3pm.
(no lunch served, please bring your own).
$
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