New Mexico Interscholastic Cycling League

Hosted by

New Mexico Interscholastic Cycling League

About this event

NM NICA Coach Retreat 2026

11 NM-50

Glorieta, NM 87535, USA

OTB 101
$10

OTB 101 = On-the-bike skills training. Learn how coach mountain biking with the common language and approach of NICA.


Saturday course.


($10 covers the cost of the booklet),


OTB 201
$10

OTB 201 = On-the-bike skills training progression.


Learn how coach mountain biking with the common language and approach of NICA.


Must have previously taken OTB101 to register for 201.


Saturday course.


($10 covers the cost of the booklet)

AHA CPR/AED (just the CPR portion)
$50

Just the CPR portion of the course, AHA CPR/AED training.


Sunday morning starting at 9am.

Only First Aid
$75

AHA First Aid course covering:

- First aid basics  

- Medical emergencies  

- Injury emergencies  

- Environmental emergencies  

Starting Sunday around 11 (once the CPR course finishes)


Combined CPR & First Aid - discounted
$100

Combined CPR & First Aid Training on Sunday from 9am-2/3pm.

(no lunch served, please bring your own).

Add a donation for New Mexico Interscholastic Cycling League

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