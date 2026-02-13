Nonprofit Staten Island

Hosted by

Nonprofit Staten Island

About this event

Nonprofit Staten Island's 14th Annual Community Service Awards 2026

1 The Oval

Staten Island, NY 10304, USA

Table of 10
$750

Includes seating for 10 guests at the 14th Annual Community Service Awards Breakfast. Table purchase is required to honor one nominee from your organization. Ideal for inviting colleagues, family, and supporters to celebrate your honoree together.

Table of 12
$900

Includes seating for 12 guests at the 14th Annual Community Service Awards Breakfast. Designed for larger teams or organizations wishing to include additional colleagues, family members, or board leadership in honoring their nominee.

Half table of 6
$450

Includes seating for 6 guests at the 14th Annual Community Service Awards Breakfast. Available in limited quantities for nonprofit organizations with operating budgets under $250,000.

Individual Tickets– Member Rate
$75

Includes admission for one guest to the 14th Annual Community Service Awards Breakfast. Available to current Nonprofit Staten Island members at a discounted rate.

Individual Ticket – Non-Member Rate
$100

Includes admission for one guest to the 14th Annual Community Service Awards Breakfast. Open to non-member organizations, partners, and community supporters.

Add a donation for Nonprofit Staten Island

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!