Nonprofit Staten Island's 14th Annual Community Service Awards 2026

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About this event
Includes seating for 10 guests at the 14th Annual Community Service Awards Breakfast. Table purchase is required to honor one nominee from your organization. Ideal for inviting colleagues, family, and supporters to celebrate your honoree together.
Includes seating for 12 guests at the 14th Annual Community Service Awards Breakfast. Designed for larger teams or organizations wishing to include additional colleagues, family members, or board leadership in honoring their nominee.
Includes seating for 6 guests at the 14th Annual Community Service Awards Breakfast. Available in limited quantities for nonprofit organizations with operating budgets under $250,000.
Includes admission for one guest to the 14th Annual Community Service Awards Breakfast. Available to current Nonprofit Staten Island members at a discounted rate.
Includes admission for one guest to the 14th Annual Community Service Awards Breakfast. Open to non-member organizations, partners, and community supporters.
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