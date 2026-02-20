USA Team Handball

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USA Team Handball

About this event

North American & Caribbean Men's Handball Championships

4850 Competition Dr

Bettendorf, IA 52722, USA

Day 1 (Tuesday)
$15

Tuesday Evening Session Pass to 5 PM and 7 PM Matches
Greenland v. Canada
Mexico v. USA

Day 2 (Wednesday)
$15

Wednesday Evening Session Pass to 5 PM and 7 PM Matches

Canada v. Mexico

USA v. Greenland

Day 3 (Thursday)
$15

Thursday Evening Session Pass to 5 PM and 7 PM Matches

Greenland v. Mexico

USA v. Canada

Day 4 (Saturday, Medal Matches)
$25

Saturday Afternoon Pass

1:30 PM Bronze Medal Match

3:30 PM Gold Medal Match

Whole Week Pass (Tues, Wed, Thurs, Sat)
$55

Attend all 4 days and 8 matches between the top four Men's Handball National Teams on the North American and Caribbean Continent. Teams Canada, Mexico, Greenland and Team USA

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