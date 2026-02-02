North Fulton Alumnae Chapter-Delta Sigma Theta, Inc.'s Silent Auction

Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate escape into relaxation, inspiration, and unforgettable stories.





This beautifully curated Book Lovers Luxury Basket is your invitation to unwind—whether you’re lounging by the pool, soaking up the sun at the beach, or curling up in your favorite cozy reading nook.





Inside, you’ll discover a collection of page-turning vacation reads, inspiring titles, and works by talented authors, paired with indulgent extras like soothing tea, a luxe candle, and stylish reading accessories that elevate every moment.





From summer getaways to quiet evenings at home, this basket creates the perfect atmosphere to relax, recharge, and get lost in a great book.





✨ Comfort. Inspiration. Pure reading bliss.





Bid now—this is the perfect escape you can take home.