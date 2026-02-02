North Fulton Alumnae Chapter-Delta Sigma Theta, Inc.'s Silent Auction

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Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate escape into relaxation, inspiration, and unforgettable stories.
This beautifully curated Book Lovers Luxury Basket is your invitation to unwind—whether you’re lounging by the pool, soaking up the sun at the beach, or curling up in your favorite cozy reading nook.
Inside, you’ll discover a collection of page-turning vacation reads, inspiring titles, and works by talented authors, paired with indulgent extras like soothing tea, a luxe candle, and stylish reading accessories that elevate every moment.
From summer getaways to quiet evenings at home, this basket creates the perfect atmosphere to relax, recharge, and get lost in a great book.
✨ Comfort. Inspiration. Pure reading bliss.
Bid now—this is the perfect escape you can take home.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night with the Atlanta Hawks from 2 premium lower-level seats (Section 108, Row GG)—right in the heart of the action.
This package includes:
• CNN Center Parking (easy, convenient access)
• Harrah’s Club Access + Food Package (upscale dining experience)
• Exclusive Hawks Swag:
– 2 Zaccharie Risacher Bobbleheads
– 2 Hawks Towels
– 2 Hawks Cinch Bags
Perfect for a date night, client outing, or any Hawks fan looking for a first-class game night experience.
Contact Veronica Floyd at [email protected] once the season tickets are released to find out which games are available to select from.
Allow at least 4 weeks in advance of selected game for tickets to be transferred.
You must have a Ticketmaster account and the Atlanta Hawks app (use the same email for both). Tickets will be delivered through the app.
Starting bid
Experience the Hawks like a true VIP from 2 premium lower-level seats (Section 118, Row DD)—right in the action.
• CNN Center Parking
• Player’s Club Access + Unlimited Food, Beer & Wine
• Arrive early to watch players run through the tunnel into the arena 🔥
• Signed Hawks Jerseys: Zaccharie Risacher & Mouhamed Gueye
Up-close access, all-inclusive dining, and exclusive memorabilia—this is a next-level game night experience.
‼️ Select one game from the Atlanta Hawks 2026–2027 schedule.
Contact Collyne Partee at [email protected] at least 4 weeks in advance to transfer your tickets.
You must have a Ticketmaster account and the Atlanta Hawks app (use the same email for both). Tickets will be delivered through the app.
Starting bid
Get ready for the thrill of NFL action with 2 lower level tickets to an Atlanta Falcons home game! (Section 122, Row 36)
Experience the energy of game day as you cheer on the Falcons live at Mercedes-Benz Stadium—one of the most exciting venues in the league. From the roar of the crowd to the intensity on the field, this is your chance to be part of every big play, touchdown, and unforgettable moment.
Whether you're a die-hard fan or just looking for an exciting day out, this package delivers the ultimate football experience.
Contact Veronica Floyd at [email protected] once the season tickets are released to find out which game is available for transfer.
🎯 Perfect for a fun outing or treating a true Falcons fan.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little everyday luxury with this Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Gift Set—a celebration of sparkle, scent, and self-care.
Infused with the bright, fruity fragrance of Champagne Toast, this basket delivers a refreshing blend of indulgence and relaxation. Perfect for unwinding after a long day, gifting to someone special, or creating your own at-home spa moment.
This beautifully coordinated set includes everything you need to cleanse, hydrate, and surround yourself with a signature scent that feels both uplifting and luxurious.
• Champagne Toast 3-Wick Candle
• Fine Fragrance Mist
• Body Lotion
• Body Wash
• Wallflower Plug + Fragrance Refill
• Mini Hand Sanitizer
💎 Retail value of this set is over $75—making it a perfect Mother's Day treat for yourself or someone special.
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate beauty experience with this Sephora Luxe Fragrance & Hair Care Collection—a curated mix of high-end scents and premium hair essentials designed to elevate your everyday routine.
From designer fragrances to hair care favorites, this collection is perfect for anyone who loves to look, feel, and smell amazing. Whether you're refreshing your signature scent or upgrading your hair care routine, this bundle delivers a touch of Sephora-level luxury.
💎 Includes a $25 Sephora Gift Card—so you can continue the experience with your own personalized pick!
• $25 Sephora Gift Card
• Phlur Honey Moon Fragrance
• Yves Saint Laurent Fragrance
• Touchland Peachy Lychee Hydrating Body & Hair Mist
• Ouai Detox Shampoo
• The 7 Virtues Perfume Layering Set
• Fashion Lingerie Bag
✨ A perfect blend of fragrance, beauty, and self-care indulgence.
🩷Perfect Mother's Day gift to treat yourself to a luxury beauty refresh.
Bid now—this is your chance to bring home a Sephora-worthy glow-up!
Starting bid
Upgrade your beauty routine with this Sephora Ultimate Glow-Up Collection—a luxurious mix of top-tier makeup and body care favorites designed to help you look and feel your absolute best.
From radiant skin to flawless glam, this curated set features high-performance products from some of the most sought-after beauty brands. Whether you’re refreshing your everyday look or creating a full glam moment, this collection delivers beauty, skincare, and self-care all in one.
💎 Includes a $25 Sephora Gift Card—so you can choose your own must-have favorite to complete the experience!
• $25 Sephora Gift Card
• Fenty Beauty Shadow Stix
• GrandeLASH Serum
• Clearly Topicals Exfoliants
• Josie Maran Hydrating Body Wash
• Eye Cream
• Mascara
• Daily Rescue Facial Spray
• LYS Beauty Highlighter
• Salt & Stone Deodorant
• The Ordinary Hydrators & Oils
• Makeup by Mario Master Eye Prep Set
• Sephora Contour Product
✨ A complete beauty refresh—from skincare prep to final glow.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing and convenient escape right here in Atlanta with this 2-Night Weekend Stay + Dinner for Two Experience at the elegant Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia.
Located at:
4355 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30346
Unwind with a Friday and Saturday night stay in a comfortable, upscale setting, perfect for a weekend retreat, staycation, or special occasion. Enhance your experience with a delicious dinner for two at Parkwoods, the hotel’s inviting on-site restaurant.
Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a relaxing break, or a fun weekend in the city, this package offers the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and dining.
• 2-Night Weekend Stay (Friday & Saturday)
• Dinner for Two at Parkwoods Restaurant
• Prime Perimeter location with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment
📞 To redeem, call 770-395-7700 to arrange your accommodations and reservations.
Offer expires May 2027
✨ Relax, recharge, and enjoy a memorable Atlanta weekend experience.
Starting bid
Escape to the rolling vineyards of North Georgia with this intimate, all-inclusive wine tour experience for two—perfect for a romantic getaway or a relaxing day of indulgence.
Enjoy a private-style experience with just you, your guest, and your personal driver as you’re whisked away from the pickup location in Tucker to the heart of North Georgia Wine Country. Sip, savor, and unwind as you visit three carefully selected wineries, each offering unique tastings and scenic views.
Your day is elevated with a delicious gourmet lunch, sweet dessert, and curated snacks, making this a truly effortless and memorable experience from start to finish.
• Private-style wine tour for two guests
• Roundtrip transportation from Tucker or Stone Mountain, GA
• Wine tastings at 3 North Georgia wineries
• Gourmet lunch
• Dessert & snacks
• Bottled water
• Souvenir wine glass
Available: Monday–Friday & Sundays (based on availability)
When you're ready to redeem, simply schedule your tour by visiting:
🌐 www.popthecorkwinetours.com
or call (404) 433-2956
Hosted by Chuck & LaTanya Eiland, Owners
✨ Relax, sip, and enjoy a perfectly curated day in wine country—no driving, no stress, just great wine and great company.
Starting bid
Capture what matters most with this exclusive Fine Art Portrait Experience by Chandra Holland Fine Arts Portraits—a timeless investment in your family’s story.
This fully guided studio portrait session is designed to create a stunning image that you’ll treasure for years to come. From styling guidance to expert direction during the session, every detail is thoughtfully curated to ensure a beautiful, polished, and meaningful portrait.
Your experience includes a professionally retouched 14” Fine Art Portrait, crafted with exceptional quality—perfect for display in your home or as a cherished family keepsake.
✨ Experience Includes:
• Fully guided studio family portrait session
• Professional styling and posing guidance
• One retouched 14” Fine Art Portrait
📞 Important: Please register your gift certificate promptly to avoid loss by calling 404-637-0122
Certificate expires October 2026
Starting bid
Fuel your mornings and elevate your coffee ritual with this Coffee Lovers Deluxe Basket—a perfect blend of bold flavors, café-style upgrades, and at-home indulgence.
Whether you’re starting your day with a smooth brew or winding down with a crafted espresso martini, this collection brings the coffeehouse experience right to your kitchen.
Enjoy a variety of premium coffees, enhance your drinks with rich flavors, and create barista-style beverages with included tools—all while treating yourself (or someone special) to a true coffee lover’s dream.
• McCafé Premium Roast Coffee
• McCafé Decaf Premium Roast Coffee
• Arabic Khaleeji Coffee – Dark Roast
• Farberware Milk Frother with Stand
• (2) Espresso Martini Mixers
• Torani French Vanilla Sugar-Free Syrup
• $25 Starbucks Gift Card
• $25 Starbucks Gift Card
☕️Perfect for coffee lovers, entertainers, or anyone who enjoys a cozy café experience at home.
Starting bid
Slow down, sip, and savor the moment with this beautifully curated Ultimate Tea Lovers Basket—a perfect escape into comfort, calm, and everyday indulgence.
Featuring a generous variety of premium tea brands and flavors, this collection is designed for the true tea enthusiast. Whether you enjoy a soothing morning ritual, an afternoon reset, or a cozy evening wind-down, this basket offers something for every mood.
From classic blends to herbal favorites and unique specialty teas, this set invites you to explore, relax, and enjoy the art of tea.
Basket Includes:
• Taylors of Harrogate – 48 Tea Bags
• Taylors of Harrogate – 20 Tea Bags
• Taylors of Harrogate – 20 Tea Bags
• Celestial Seasonings – 18 Tea Bags
• Celestial Seasonings – 60 Tea Bags
• Twinings – 40 Tea Bags
• Badia Tea – 25 Tea Bags
• Cosmopolitan “Most of the Day” Tea
• Big Heart Tea Co. – 6 Individual Single-Serve Packets
✨ A rich variety of flavors for every mood and moment.
🫖Perfect for tea lovers, cozy nights, or anyone who enjoys a relaxing daily ritual.
Starting bid
A book is a perfect companion for sun, relaxation, and getting lost in a great story.
Whether you’re lounging by the pool, stretched out on the beach, or enjoying a quiet summer afternoon, this Summer Escape Reading Basket is designed for pure, effortless enjoyment.
Filled with engaging, page-turning favorites, this collection is all about immersive stories that help you unwind and escape. It’s the kind of basket you reach for when you want to relax, recharge, and lose track of time—in the best way.
Perfect for vacations, staycations, or simply slowing down your everyday routine, this basket invites you to kick back, soak up the moment, and turn page after page.
✨ Perfect for travel, poolside lounging, or anyone who loves a good summer read.
Starting bid
The Sassy Safari Statement Set was curated for the woman who doesn’t just show up… she arrives. Inspired by sun-drenched getaways, effortless glamour, and bold femininity, this set blends natural textures with fierce cheetah accents—creating a look that is both grounded and unforgettable.
The straw bag, adorned with playful fringe and eye-catching bead details, carries more than your essentials—it carries confidence. Paired with a wide-brim hat that commands attention while offering chic sun protection, this set transforms any outing into a fashion moment.
Style vibe: Effortless luxury meets bold feminine energy… this one is calling your name. Bid now and make it yours.
Starting bid
Because you deserve to look good, feel good, and unwind in style.
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a little everyday luxury with this Pamper Me Pretty Self-Care Basket—a beautifully curated collection designed to help you relax, recharge, and indulge in some well-deserved “me time.”
From soft satin essentials that help protect your skin and hair while you sleep, to calming touches that set the mood for a peaceful evening, this basket is all about creating your own at-home beauty and relaxation experience.
Light your candle, slip into comfort, and let the day melt away as you rest, reset, and wake up feeling refreshed and radiant.
• Satin Shoe Bag
• “Just Breathe” Candle
• Satin Sleep Mask
• Black Satin Pillowcase
• Beauty Shot Glasses
• $25 Amazon Gift Card
• Pedicure Gift Card
• Pedi - Pamper Lotions
Relax. Refresh. Place your bid and pamper yourself pretty. 💖
Starting bid
Reveal your most radiant skin with this HydraFacial Glow-Up Experience, featuring three premium treatments from The Skin Institute of Atlanta.
Designed to deeply cleanse, hydrate, and rejuvenate, HydraFacial is one of the most sought-after skincare treatments for achieving a smooth, refreshed, and luminous complexion. Whether you're preparing for a special event, maintaining your glow, or treating yourself to consistent self-care, this package delivers visible results and lasting confidence.
Each session includes a complete, spa-level experience that will leave your skin feeling revitalized and renewed.
• 3 HydraFacial Skincare Treatments
• Deep Cleansing & Exfoliation
• Gentle Extractions
• Relaxing Massage
• LED Light Therapy
💎 Fair Market Value: $500
Must be used by December 31, 2026
Schedule your treatments by contacting:
📧 [email protected]
📞 470-299-2422
Starting bid
Elevate your skincare routine with this personalized, medical-grade skin treatment experience from Steele Dermatology—where advanced skincare meets expert care.
Begin your journey with a comprehensive skin consultation with Dr. Steele and her expert esthetician team, who will assess your skin and provide customized skincare and treatment recommendations tailored specifically to your needs and goals.
Your experience continues with a dermaplaning session, gently exfoliating and removing dead skin cells to reveal a smoother, brighter complexion. This is followed by a HydraFacial, a deeply hydrating, multi-step treatment designed to cleanse, extract, and infuse the skin with nourishing serums for an instantly refreshed, radiant glow.
• Personalized Skin Consultation with Dr. Steele & Esthetician
• Custom Skincare & Treatment Recommendations
• Dermaplaning Session (smooths & preps the skin)
• HydraFacial Treatment (deep cleanse, hydrate & rejuvenate)
Redeem your service by May 1, 2027 with Dr. Chynna Steele at [email protected]
Brighter skin. Smoother texture. A radiant, healthy glow.
Perfect for anyone looking to refresh their skin, prepare for a special occasion, or invest in expert skincare guidance.
Starting bid
Indulge in an unforgettable evening of elevated dining with this Chef’s Tasting Experience for Four at Elise Restaurant, —a culinary journey designed to delight every sense located on the Woodruff Arts Center campus.
Enjoy a thoughtfully curated multi-course tasting menu, expertly crafted by the chef to showcase seasonal ingredients, bold flavors, and artistic presentation. Each course is perfectly complemented by a hand-selected wine pairing, enhancing the experience with every bite and sip.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself and guests to an extraordinary night out, this experience offers the perfect blend of fine dining, ambiance, and indulgence.
• Chef’s Tasting Menu for Four Guests
• Wine Pairing with each course
• A unique, elevated fine dining experience in Atlanta
To book your experience:
Please contact Chris Blackburn at
[email protected]
Starting bid
Take the first step toward a stronger, healthier you with this personalized fitness experience from Heather Holley Body.
This comprehensive session begins with a one-on-one fitness assessment designed to evaluate your goals, current activity level, mobility, strength, and endurance. From there, get 50% off of a guided workout session, giving you a real feel for the training style and approach.
This experience is perfect for anyone looking to get back on track, level up their fitness routine, or start a new wellness journey with expert guidance.
• Personalized Fitness Assessment
• Evaluation of goals, mobility, strength & endurance
• 50% Discount on a training package if you choose to continue
Clarity. Confidence. A stronger you starts here.
Perfect for beginners, fitness enthusiasts, or anyone ready to invest in their health.
Take the first step—place your bid and start your fitness journey today!
Starting bid
Step into a world of calm, comfort, and luxury with this Woodhouse Spa Relaxation Experience—the perfect escape from the everyday.
Designed to help you unwind and recharge, this package includes a $100 Woodhouse Spa gift card along with a selection of spa products to extend your self-care beyond your visit.
Whether you choose a soothing massage, a rejuvenating facial, or another signature treatment, Woodhouse Spa offers a tranquil, upscale environment where relaxation comes first. Paired with premium products you can enjoy at home, this experience delivers the perfect balance of pampering and renewal.
• $100 Woodhouse Spa Gift Card
• Patchology Hydrating Sheet Mash
•Sleep Mask Bundle
•Magnolia Eau De Parfum
•Voluspa Candle
•Rosé Lip Gel
•Rose Gel Eye Patch
•3 Step Samplwr Set
•Agave Necter body oil
•Coconut Cream Shae Butter
•Spngelle coconut Verbena
•Body Wsh inused ExfoliatingBody Wash
✨ Relax. Restore. Indulge.
Ideal for Mother’s Day gifting, birthdays, or anyone in need of a little luxury.
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