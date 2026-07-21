Camp Oceanlight at Point Reyes

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There are 32 camper spots available for students in 4th/5th grade in the 2026-27 school year. This takes place at Point Reyes National Seashore at the Clem Miller Environmental Education Center.
Depart from Pacifica, CA
Departure Time: Friday, October 23, 2026 | 3 pm
Program Start Time at Point Reyes
Friday, October 23, 2026 | 5 pm
Program End Time at Point Reyes
Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 3 pm
Return to Pacifica, CA
Approximate Return Time:
Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 5 pm.
Includes:
Does not include:
Transportation to Point Reyes.
Parents may drive their own children to camp, arrange carpools with other families, or pay an additional fee for the camp shuttle.
There are 32 camper spots available for students in 4th/5th grade in the 2026-27 school year. This takes place at Point Reyes National Seashore at the Clem Miller Environmental Education Center.
Depart from Pacifica, CA
Departure Time: Friday, October 23, 2026 | 3 pm
Program Start Time at Point Reyes
Friday, October 23, 2026 | 5 pm
Program End Time at Point Reyes
Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 3 pm
Return to Pacifica, CA
Approximate Return Time:
Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 5 pm.
Includes:
Does not include:
Transportation to Point Reyes.
Parents may drive their own children to camp, arrange carpools with other families, or pay an additional fee for the camp shuttle.
Only use this option when regular 4th/5th registration is sold out; you can join the waitlist. When we reach the appropriate threshold, we will request additional cabins from Point Reyes and will notify you to complete the regular registration form.
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This camp takes place at Point Reyes National Seashore at the Clem Miller Environmental Education Center.
Depart from Pacifica, CA
Departure Time: Friday, October 23, 2026 | 3 pm
Program Start Time at Point Reyes
Friday, October 23, 2026 | 5 pm
Program End Time at Point Reyes
Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 3 pm
Return to Pacifica, CA
Approximate Return Time:
Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 5 pm.
Includes:
Does not include:
Transportation to Point Reyes.
Parents may drive their own children to camp, arrange carpools with other families, or pay an additional fee for the camp shuttle.
Select this option if you wish to be considered for an adult volunteer role at camp. Adult volunteers will play an integral role in running the camp program. Oceanlight encourages family participation in learning.
We will aim to maintain an adult-to-child ratio of 1:3. Adult volunteer spots will be confirmed around August 30, 2026. The number of volunteer spots is limited and dependent on the number of campers registered.
Adult volunteers' roles include
Upon confirmation of your volunteer role, adult volunteers will need to commit to the following:
1) Complete registration forms and pay fees to cover accommodation and food costs.
2) Completion of Livescan fingerprinting and mandated reporter training for Oceanlight. Cost is about $115 before Sept 15. (Livescan will clear you for all future volunteering with Oceanlight)
2) Mandatory attendance at two volunteer training and planning meetings over Zoom.
9/25/26 | 7:30 pm
10/14/26 | 7:30 pm
Only select this option after your volunteer role for this trip has been confirmed by Camp Oceanlight.
The cost for adult volunteers covers accommodation and food. This camp takes place at Point Reyes National Seashore at the Clem Miller Education Center.
Depart from Pacifica, CA
Departure Time: Friday, October 23, 2026 | 3 pm
Program Start Time at Point Reyes
Friday, October 23, 2026 | 5 pm
Program End Time at Point Reyes
Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 3 pm
Return to Pacifica, CA
Approximate Return Time:
Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 5 pm.
Includes:
Does not include:
Transportation to Point Reyes.
Adult volunteers may drive themselves and their own children to camp, arrange carpools with other families, or pay an additional fee for the camp shuttle.
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