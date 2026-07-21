Camp Oceanlight at Point Reyes

Select this option if you wish to be considered for an adult volunteer role at camp. Adult volunteers will play an integral role in running the camp program. Oceanlight encourages family participation in learning.





We will aim to maintain an adult-to-child ratio of 1:3. Adult volunteer spots will be confirmed around August 30, 2026. The number of volunteer spots is limited and dependent on the number of campers registered.



Adult volunteers' roles include

Kitchen crew (cooking and serving meals)

Facilitating activities under the leadership of the lead instructor

Leading hikes

Supervising children in cabins overnight (always in pairs or more)

Cleaning up

Modeling responsibility and stewardship

Upon confirmation of your volunteer role, adult volunteers will need to commit to the following:



1) Complete registration forms and pay fees to cover accommodation and food costs.





2) Completion of Livescan fingerprinting and mandated reporter training for Oceanlight. Cost is about $115 before Sept 15. (Livescan will clear you for all future volunteering with Oceanlight)



2) Mandatory attendance at two volunteer training and planning meetings over Zoom.

9/25/26 | 7:30 pm

10/14/26 | 7:30 pm