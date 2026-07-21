Three elk with large antlers stand in a field of golden grass, with rolling hills bathed in soft, hazy sunlight in the background.
Oceanlight

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Oceanlight

About this shop

Camp Oceanlight at Point Reyes

4th/5th Grade Camper ($50 Early-Bird Discount)
$300
Available until Aug 31

There are 32 camper spots available for students in 4th/5th grade in the 2026-27 school year. This takes place at Point Reyes National Seashore at the Clem Miller Environmental Education Center.


Depart from Pacifica, CA
Departure Time: Friday, October 23, 2026 | 3 pm


Program Start Time at Point Reyes
Friday, October 23, 2026 | 5 pm


Program End Time at Point Reyes

Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 3 pm

Return to Pacifica, CA


Approximate Return Time:

Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 5 pm.

Includes:

  • 2-night accommodation
  • 6 meals
  • Entry fee to the park
  • Guided hikes and activities
  • Camp materials

Does not include:

Transportation to Point Reyes.

Parents may drive their own children to camp, arrange carpools with other families, or pay an additional fee for the camp shuttle.

0
4th/5th Grade Camper (regular price)
$350

There are 32 camper spots available for students in 4th/5th grade in the 2026-27 school year. This takes place at Point Reyes National Seashore at the Clem Miller Environmental Education Center.


Depart from Pacifica, CA
Departure Time: Friday, October 23, 2026 | 3 pm


Program Start Time at Point Reyes
Friday, October 23, 2026 | 5 pm


Program End Time at Point Reyes

Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 3 pm

Return to Pacifica, CA


Approximate Return Time:

Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 5 pm.

Includes:

  • 2-night accommodation
  • 6 meals
  • Entry fee to the park
  • Guided hikes and activities
  • Camp materials

Does not include:

Transportation to Point Reyes.

Parents may drive their own children to camp, arrange carpools with other families, or pay an additional fee for the camp shuttle.

0
Waitlist for 4th/5th Grade Camper
Free

Only use this option when regular 4th/5th registration is sold out; you can join the waitlist. When we reach the appropriate threshold, we will request additional cabins from Point Reyes and will notify you to complete the regular registration form.


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This camp takes place at Point Reyes National Seashore at the Clem Miller Environmental Education Center.


Depart from Pacifica, CA
Departure Time: Friday, October 23, 2026 | 3 pm


Program Start Time at Point Reyes
Friday, October 23, 2026 | 5 pm


Program End Time at Point Reyes

Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 3 pm

Return to Pacifica, CA


Approximate Return Time:

Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 5 pm.

Includes:

  • 2-night accommodation
  • 6 meals
  • Entry fee to the park
  • Guided hikes and activities
  • Camp materials

Does not include:

Transportation to Point Reyes.

Parents may drive their own children to camp, arrange carpools with other families, or pay an additional fee for the camp shuttle.

0
Adult Volunteer Application (18+)
Free

Select this option if you wish to be considered for an adult volunteer role at camp. Adult volunteers will play an integral role in running the camp program. Oceanlight encourages family participation in learning.


We will aim to maintain an adult-to-child ratio of 1:3. Adult volunteer spots will be confirmed around August 30, 2026. The number of volunteer spots is limited and dependent on the number of campers registered.

Adult volunteers' roles include

  • Kitchen crew (cooking and serving meals)
  • Facilitating activities under the leadership of the lead instructor
  • Leading hikes
  • Supervising children in cabins overnight (always in pairs or more)
  • Cleaning up
  • Modeling responsibility and stewardship

Upon confirmation of your volunteer role, adult volunteers will need to commit to the following:

1) Complete registration forms and pay fees to cover accommodation and food costs.


2) Completion of Livescan fingerprinting and mandated reporter training for Oceanlight. Cost is about $115 before Sept 15. (Livescan will clear you for all future volunteering with Oceanlight)

2) Mandatory attendance at two volunteer training and planning meetings over Zoom.

9/25/26 | 7:30 pm
10/14/26 | 7:30 pm

0
Adult Volunteer (For confirmed volunteers only)
$250

Only select this option after your volunteer role for this trip has been confirmed by Camp Oceanlight.

The cost for adult volunteers covers accommodation and food. This camp takes place at Point Reyes National Seashore at the Clem Miller Education Center.


Depart from Pacifica, CA
Departure Time: Friday, October 23, 2026 | 3 pm


Program Start Time at Point Reyes
Friday, October 23, 2026 | 5 pm


Program End Time at Point Reyes

Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 3 pm

Return to Pacifica, CA


Approximate Return Time:

Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 5 pm.

Includes:

  • 2-night accommodation
  • 6 meals
  • Entry fee to the park

Does not include:

Transportation to Point Reyes.

Adult volunteers may drive themselves and their own children to camp, arrange carpools with other families, or pay an additional fee for the camp shuttle.

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