Northeastern Nevada Historical Society

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Northeastern Nevada Historical Society

About the memberships

Northeastern Nevada Historical Society Memberships

Individual Membership
$40

Valid until April 23, 2027

Single person annual membership.

Family Membership
$60

Valid until April 23, 2027

Annual membership for you and your immediate family.

Sustaining Membership
$100

Valid until April 23, 2027

As a Sustaining Member, your contribution is ongoing and is always active until you say otherwise.

Patron Membership
$150

Valid until April 23, 2027

Annual membership for an individual, corporation, or other business entity.

Business Member
$150

Valid until April 23, 2027

As a Business Member, your contribution is ongoing and is always active until you say otherwise.

Pioneer Life
$1,500

No expiration

Pioneer Life Members are Elko County locals whose families have lived in the area over 100 years. Your one-time payment makes you a member for life.

A 12x3 bronze plaque is included with a Pioneer Life Member title.

Life Membership
$1,500

No expiration

A Life Membership is for anyone who prefers to make a one-time payment.

A 12x3 bronze plaque is included.

Great Basin Western Art Foundation
$100

Valid until April 23, 2027

The Great Basin Western Art Foundation aims to generate funds that will aid in building a western and regional art collection at the Northeastern Nevada Museum.

This membership is separate from a Northeastern Nevada Museum Membership.

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