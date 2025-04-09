Northeastern Nevada Historical Society Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until April 23, 2027
Single person annual membership.
Valid until April 23, 2027
Annual membership for you and your immediate family.
Valid until April 23, 2027
As a Sustaining Member, your contribution is ongoing and is always active until you say otherwise.
Valid until April 23, 2027
Annual membership for an individual, corporation, or other business entity.
Valid until April 23, 2027
As a Business Member, your contribution is ongoing and is always active until you say otherwise.
No expiration
Pioneer Life Members are Elko County locals whose families have lived in the area over 100 years. Your one-time payment makes you a member for life.
A 12x3 bronze plaque is included with a Pioneer Life Member title.
No expiration
A Life Membership is for anyone who prefers to make a one-time payment.
A 12x3 bronze plaque is included.
Valid until April 23, 2027
The Great Basin Western Art Foundation aims to generate funds that will aid in building a western and regional art collection at the Northeastern Nevada Museum.
This membership is separate from a Northeastern Nevada Museum Membership.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!