Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Participation Fees

About this shop
Application Fee for Both Weekends (April 11-12 & 18, 2026)
This includes just the 10x10 space and does NOT include any equipment. If you need a tent, tables, or chairs, please add them to the cart separately
Application Fee for single weekend (April 11-12 or April 18-19, 2026)
This includes just the 10x10 space and does NOT include any equipment. If you need a tent, tables, or chairs, please add them to the cart separately
This is for a 1 weekend (2 day) rental for one fire retardant food booth with walls. If you need this for 2 weekends, please add 2 in your cart
Single Wooden Folding Table
$23 per weekend
Single Folding Chair
$12 per weekend
$115 per weekend
Please add two if needed for both weekends
$
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