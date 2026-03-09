Sakura Matsuri Inc

Offered by

Sakura Matsuri Inc

About this shop

Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Participation Fees

NPO Food Booth Fee for Two Weekends item
NPO Food Booth Fee for Two Weekends
$550

Application Fee for Both Weekends (April 11-12 & 18, 2026)

This includes just the 10x10 space and does NOT include any equipment. If you need a tent, tables, or chairs, please add them to the cart separately

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NPO Food Booth Fee for One Weekend item
NPO Food Booth Fee for One Weekend
$300

Application Fee for single weekend (April 11-12 or April 18-19, 2026)

This includes just the 10x10 space and does NOT include any equipment. If you need a tent, tables, or chairs, please add them to the cart separately

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10x10 Fire Retardant Food Booth Rental
$230

This is for a 1 weekend (2 day) rental for one fire retardant food booth with walls. If you need this for 2 weekends, please add 2 in your cart

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6' or 8' Table Rental
$23

Single Wooden Folding Table

$23 per weekend

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Folding Chair
$12

Single Folding Chair

$12 per weekend

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Generator Rental
$115

$115 per weekend

Please add two if needed for both weekends

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Add a donation for Sakura Matsuri Inc

$

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