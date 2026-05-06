NOVA 4-H 2026 Swim Lessons

About this event
SESSION 1
In Preschool Level 1 - Children will learn the basics of swimming over the course of 4 dates. These skills include Aquatic Safety, Front Crawl, Elementary Backstroke, Bobbing, Bubbles with face in water, and floating on their front and back. Price includes all four dates.
Dates are June 6,13, 20, 27. 9AM - 10AM
SESSION 2
In Preschool Level 1 - Children will learn the basics of swimming over the course of 4 dates. These skills include Aquatic Safety, Front Crawl, Elementary Backstroke, Bobbing, Bubbles with face in water, and floating on their front and back. Price includes all four dates.
Dates are July 11,18,25 and August 1 (9AM - 10AM)
SESSION 1
In Preschool 2 - Children will learn basic skills for aquatic safety, these skills include front crawl, elementary backstroke, bobbing while blowing bubbles, floating (front and back), jumping into water 5 feet, and learn to retrieve items in 3 feet or more. Price includes all four dates.
Dates are June 6,13, 20, 27. 10AM-11AM
SESSION 2
In Preschool 2 - Children will learn basic skills for aquatic safety, these skills include front crawl, elementary backstroke, bobbing while blowing bubbles, floating (front and back), jumping into water 5 feet, and learn to retrieve items in 3 feet or more. Price includes all four dates.
Dates are July 11, 18, 25 and August 1. 10AM - 11AM
SESSION 1
In Level 1 Beginner - Children will learn skills for aquatic safety, these skills include Front Crawl (15 yds), elementary backstroke, bobbing while blowing bubbles in water, submerge and retrieve items in 10 feet of water, jumping in water 5 feet deep, and floating on front and back for 15 seconds or more. Price includes all four dates.
Dates - June 7,14,21,28 (9AM - 10AM)
SESSION 2
In Level 1 Beginner - Children will learn skills for aquatic safety, these skills include Front Crawl (15 yds), elementary backstroke, bobbing while blowing bubbles in water, submerge and retrieve items in 10 feet of water, jumping in water 5 feet deep, and floating on front and back for 15 seconds or more. Price includes all four dates.
Dates - July 5,12,19,26 (9AM - 10AM)
SESSION 1
In Level 2 Intermediate - Children will learn skills of aquatic safety - this class is for ages 6+, and skills include front crawl (25 yds), backstroke (25 yds), butterfly, sidestroke, flip turns, floating on front and back for 15 seconds or more, diving board safety and use, proper diving starts from the deck. Price includes all four dates.
Dates - June 7,14,21,28 (10AM -11AM)
SESSION 2
In Level 2 Intermediate - Children will learn skills of aquatic safety - this class is for ages 6+, and skills include front crawl (25 yds), backstroke (25 yds), butterfly, sidestroke, flip turns, floating on front and back for 15 seconds or more, diving board safety and use, proper diving starts from the deck. Price includes all four dates.
Dates - July 5,12,19,26 (10AM -11AM)
SPECIAL OFFER!!
Adults will learn the basics of swimming - work on treading water, floating, back and front strokes
*depending on attendance, future lessons may be offered*
$
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