NOVA 4-H 2026 Swim Lessons

SESSION 1

In Level 1 Beginner - Children will learn skills for aquatic safety, these skills include Front Crawl (15 yds), elementary backstroke, bobbing while blowing bubbles in water, submerge and retrieve items in 10 feet of water, jumping in water 5 feet deep, and floating on front and back for 15 seconds or more. Price includes all four dates.

Dates - June 7,14,21,28 (9AM - 10AM)