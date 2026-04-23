Northern Virginia 4-H Educational And Conference Center

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Northern Virginia 4-H Educational And Conference Center

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NOVA 4-H Center Camp Store

Green "Junior 4-H Camp" Hoodie item
Green "Junior 4-H Camp" Hoodie item
Green "Junior 4-H Camp" Hoodie item
Green "Junior 4-H Camp" Hoodie
$30

Hoodie in green (color may be slightly different than pictured) with Northern Virginia 4-H Center along the top of a mountain image and Junior 4-H Camp and Front Royal Virginia below. Available in adult sizes Small-4XL. Please be sure to select the right size. Please note: this is an ew item we are awaiting shipping for. More images will be uploaded once we have them in-person.

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Blue "NOVA 4-H Camp" Sweatshirt item
Blue "NOVA 4-H Camp" Sweatshirt item
Blue "NOVA 4-H Camp" Sweatshirt
$25

Circular design with Nova 4-H Camp along the top and mountains, a sunrise, and meadows across the bottom. Available in adult sizes Small-3XL

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Green "NOVA 4-H Camp" t-shirt item
Green "NOVA 4-H Camp" t-shirt
$12

Circular design with Nova 4-H Camp along the top and mountains, a sunrise, and meadows across the bottom. Available in adult sizes Small-2XL

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Pink "NOVA 4-H Camp" t-shirt item
Pink "NOVA 4-H Camp" t-shirt item
Pink "NOVA 4-H Camp" t-shirt
$12

Circular design with Nova 4-H Camp along the top and mountains, a sunrise, and meadows across the bottom. Available in adult sizes Small-2XL

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"NOVA 4-H" Sunglasses item
"NOVA 4-H" Sunglasses item
"NOVA 4-H" Sunglasses item
"NOVA 4-H" Sunglasses
$8

Plastic sunglasses with wood-like design and NOVA 4-H on one side.

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Northern Virginia 4-H Center Visor item
Northern Virginia 4-H Center Visor item
Northern Virginia 4-H Center Visor
$25

"Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center" written on the top of the visor with a 4-H clover on the side. Velcro adjustable sizing straps.

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Large 4-H Pop-It item
Large 4-H Pop-It
$8

NOVA 4-H Educational

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Squishy NOVA 4-H Bear item
Squishy NOVA 4-H Bear
$5

Squishy Bear toy with the NOVA 4-H logo on the belly.

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NOVA 4-H Fidget Cubes
$5

NOVA 4-H logo printed on a blue fidget cube

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NOVA 4-H Pop Sockets item
NOVA 4-H Pop Sockets
$5

NOVA 4-H Logo on a pop -socket to stick on the back of your phone!

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4-H Fidget Spinner item
4-H Fidget Spinner
$4
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4-H Croc Charm
$2

4-H Clover Croc Charm

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Goggles item
Goggles
$3

Campers need goggles for the pool? Look no further! Unbranded goggles come in pink, black, light blue, and dark blue! Eye only goggles with ear and nose clips available!

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Infinity Cubes item
Infinity Cubes item
Infinity Cubes
$3

unbranded fidget toy, comes in variety of colors

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Wacky Tracks item
Wacky Tracks
$2

unbranded fidget toy, comes in a variety of colors

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