NOVA 4-H Center Camp Store

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Hoodie in green (color may be slightly different than pictured) with Northern Virginia 4-H Center along the top of a mountain image and Junior 4-H Camp and Front Royal Virginia below. Available in adult sizes Small-4XL. Please be sure to select the right size. Please note: this is an ew item we are awaiting shipping for. More images will be uploaded once we have them in-person.
Circular design with Nova 4-H Camp along the top and mountains, a sunrise, and meadows across the bottom. Available in adult sizes Small-3XL
Circular design with Nova 4-H Camp along the top and mountains, a sunrise, and meadows across the bottom. Available in adult sizes Small-2XL
Circular design with Nova 4-H Camp along the top and mountains, a sunrise, and meadows across the bottom. Available in adult sizes Small-2XL
Plastic sunglasses with wood-like design and NOVA 4-H on one side.
"Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center" written on the top of the visor with a 4-H clover on the side. Velcro adjustable sizing straps.
NOVA 4-H Educational
Squishy Bear toy with the NOVA 4-H logo on the belly.
NOVA 4-H logo printed on a blue fidget cube
NOVA 4-H Logo on a pop -socket to stick on the back of your phone!
4-H Clover Croc Charm
Campers need goggles for the pool? Look no further! Unbranded goggles come in pink, black, light blue, and dark blue! Eye only goggles with ear and nose clips available!
unbranded fidget toy, comes in variety of colors
unbranded fidget toy, comes in a variety of colors
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