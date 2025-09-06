eventClosed

NWaC Yard Sale

addExtraDonation

$

Fire TV Cube item
Fire TV Cube item
Fire TV Cube
$50

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen). Never been used.

Highback Booster item
Highback Booster
$30

A Graco highback booster seat provides extra head and side support while positioning the seat belt correctly for growing children.

Echo item
Echo item
Echo
$25

Amazon Echo. Never been used.

Fake flowers item
Fake flowers item
Fake flowers item
Fake flowers
$25

Box of various fake flowers, vines, and autumn cornucopia.


box dimensions: 17.5 x 20.5

Logitech Speaker System item
Logitech Speaker System item
Logitech Speaker System
$25

1 large speaker and 5 small speakers all with chords.

Beverage Tub item
Beverage Tub item
Beverage Tub item
Beverage Tub
$20

Smith and Hawken brand. Copper beverage tub with a drip tray.

Copper wire hanging rack item
Copper wire hanging rack
$20

Copper wire hanging rack - chains & hooks in the basement

Push Lawnmower item
Push Lawnmower item
Push Lawnmower item
Push Lawnmower
$10

Sears 16 brand. Still works well. May need a little TLC.

Fake Fruit & Basket item
Fake Fruit & Basket item
Fake Fruit & Basket item
Fake Fruit & Basket
$10

Realistic looking fake fruit and vegetables. Holding basket for your items.

Frames item
Frames item
Frames item
Frames
$5

Set of 5 black frames with glass.

Fits 8.5 x 11 inches paper or photos.

Suitcase item
Suitcase item
Suitcase item
Suitcase
$5

Embark Navy blue suitcase with wheels and handles. Works well.

30.5in x 19in x 13in

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing