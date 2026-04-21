NYC Century Bike Tour 2026

About this event
TA members get $15 off - check your email for the discount code or visit transalt.org/membership-status
Youth 17 years and younger must be accompanied by a guardian.
TA Membership valued at $30 (includes donation to support safe streets, discounts to bike-friendly businesses, and more)
Guaranteed first wave, VIP start section, NYC Century t-shirt, finisher medal, and other surprises! TA members get $15 off - check your email for the discount code.
If it rains 1/2 an inch at the Central Park weather station (moderate rain for 1-2 hours/heavy rain for 30-45 minutes) you'll be reimbursed for your registration fee, up to $100!
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