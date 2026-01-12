Odyssey in Bloom Silent Auction

Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to Leo’s House of Thirst — a cozy neighborhood wine bar known for thoughtful pours, beautifully prepared food, and the kind of atmosphere that makes you want to stay for “just one more.”

Whether you’re planning date night, meeting friends, or claiming a quiet corner with a glass of something special, this certificate lets you indulge in one of Asheville’s favorite gathering spots.

Come thirsty, leave happy!