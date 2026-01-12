Odyssey in Bloom Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to Leo’s House of Thirst — a cozy neighborhood wine bar known for thoughtful pours, beautifully prepared food, and the kind of atmosphere that makes you want to stay for “just one more.”
Whether you’re planning date night, meeting friends, or claiming a quiet corner with a glass of something special, this certificate lets you indulge in one of Asheville’s favorite gathering spots.
Come thirsty, leave happy!
Starting bid
Use the pack. Pull on the socks. Show up. Everything else gets quieter after that. $280 value. Includes:
• 10 Scorch Fitness classes
• 1 pair of grip socks
• unlimited chances to surprise yourself
Bid on heat.
Bid on habit.
Bid on the glow that no serum can buy!
Starting bid
Some moments deserve a toast.
Some deserve a tattoo.
This $150 gift certificate to Hot Stuff Tattoo is your nudge toward that design you’ve saved, that symbol you keep circling, that tiny lightning bolt / wildflower / name / reminder you’ve been quietly carrying around.
Hot Stuff is known for skilled artists, clean work, and the kind of shop where you feel excited instead of nervous. Whether it’s your first piece or your fifteenth, this is credit toward something personal, permanent, and entirely yours.
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to Bull and Beggar — Asheville’s beloved European-inspired restaurant known for impeccable cocktails, fresh oysters, charcuterie, and richly layered dishes that linger in memory long after the last bite.
Claim your table. Order the martini. Stay for dessert.
Starting bid
Press pause. Breathe deeper. Let the tension melt.
Treat yourself to 90 minutes of restorative bodywork at Three Rivers Therapeutic Massage, where skilled hands and thoughtful care help bring the body back into balance. Whether you’re carrying the weight of long workdays, parenting marathons, or just life in general, this session offers the chance to slow down and truly unwind.
Three Rivers is known for its personalized, therapeutic approach—each session tailored to what your body needs most, from deep tension relief to calming, restorative work.
A perfect reset for mind and body… or a thoughtful gift for someone who deserves a little extra care.
Details:
• One 90-minute therapeutic massage
• Offered by Three Rivers Therapeutic Massage
• Appointment scheduled at a mutually agreed-upon time
With gratitude to Odyssey parent Willow Bittner for generously donating this experience in support of the Seed of Life Access Fund.
Value: $165
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to The Admiral — Asheville’s iconic neighborhood restaurant known for inventive dishes, killer cocktails, and a menu that refuses to play it safe.
This is where you go when you want something memorable. Unexpected. A little electric.
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to Harvest Records — Asheville’s beloved independent record store, packed wall-to-wall with new releases, rare finds, timeless classics, and unexpected gems. Whether you’re expanding your vinyl collection, hunting for the perfect gift, or introducing someone young to the magic of a turntable, this certificate opens the door to discovery.
Starting bid
Build confidence, strength, and focus with this incredible opportunity from Sun Soo Martial Arts. This package offers a comprehensive introduction to martial arts training, perfect for students of all experience levels.This generous gift certificate includes 3 months of practice, a uniform, and the membership fee—everything needed to get started on a meaningful and empowering journey.
Whether you’re looking to develop discipline, improve fitness, or learn self-defense, Sun Soo Martial Arts provides a supportive and engaging environment for growth.
Value: $667
Package includes:
Please note: Winner must schedule an introductory appointment by May 15, 2026.
Starting bid
Step into a new challenge with this all-inclusive martial arts experience from Sun Soo Martial Arts. Designed for beginners and continuing students alike, this package provides everything needed to begin training right away.
Enjoy 3 months of classes, along with a uniform and membership fee, all included—making it easy to jump in and start building skills, confidence, and physical strength.
A fantastic opportunity for youth or adults to experience the benefits of martial arts in a welcoming community.
Value: $667
Package includes:
Please note: Winner must schedule an introductory appointment by May 15, 2026.
Starting bid
This is the gift you keep meaning to give yourselves. A complete will-planning package for a married couple, prepared by Peter McGuire, Esq. of Strauss & Attorneys—designed to bring clarity, protection, and deep exhale energy.
This package includes professionally prepared estate planning documents for a couple with outright distributions, as well as essential powers of attorney and health care directives. In other words: the paperwork that makes sure the people you love are protected, your wishes are honored, and no one is left guessing in moments that matter most.
And if your needs call for something more expansive, the winning bidder may instead apply a $3,000 credit toward a revocable living trust package.
Starting bid
Ready, set…bounce!
Bring the energy and the laughter with four passes to Big Air Trampoline Park, where kids (and grown-ups) can leap, flip, and fly through an action-packed playground of trampolines, obstacle courses, and gravity-defying fun.
Perfect for a family outing, a weekend adventure with friends, or a way to burn off that endless kid energy. From freestyle jumping to dodgeball and slam-dunk zones, Big Air is the kind of place where everyone leaves smiling—and maybe a little breathless.
Details:
• 4 passes to Big Air Trampoline Park
• Great for family fun or a friend group outing
Starting bid
More than a bookstore—Firestorm Books is a gathering place for ideas, community, and conversation.
This beloved, collectively-owned radical bookstore and not-for-profit event space in Asheville has been supporting grassroots movements in Southern Appalachia since 2008. Built on principles of cooperation, empowerment, and equity, Firestorm offers a thoughtfully curated collection of books that inspire curiosity, challenge assumptions, and nourish the mind.
Whether you’re searching for your next great read, a meaningful gift, or simply want to spend an afternoon browsing shelves filled with possibility, this gift certificate invites you into one of Asheville’s most vibrant literary spaces.
Bid on this opportunity to support a local institution that keeps ideas alive and community thriving.
Starting bid
Slip into summer at the Odyssey pool! $500 value. Includes:
• Unlimited family pool access for Summer 2026
• Major cool-parent energy
• Built-in community, vitamin D, and sanity
Bid on sunshine. Bid on memories. Bid on not having to beg your friends to sneak you into their pool.
Starting bid
Take home a beautiful keepsake of a year filled with curiosity, creativity, and community.
The 2025–2026 Odyssey Yearbook captures the heart of our school — from classroom moments and campus traditions to performances, projects, and portraits.
Whether you're a current family, alum, grandparent, or community supporter, this is more than a book — it’s a snapshot of a living, breathing school community in bloom.
📘 Estimated value: $55
✨ A timeless keepsake.
Starting bid
Add a striking piece of art to your collection. “Soft Notes” by artist Wesley Jones is a beautiful print of an original oil painting, printed on 300 lb soft press paper with natural deckled (rough) edges, giving it the texture and presence of an original work.
The print measures 22” × 30” and has been thoughtfully framed in an antique gold frame with a floating mount to preserve and showcase the deckled edges. The final framed size is approximately 30” × 38”, making it a standout piece ready to hang.
This artwork is generously donated from the private collection of Odyssey parent Brian Kottenstette, and we are deeply grateful for his support.
Starting bid
Step inside one of Asheville’s architectural treasures.
Enjoy a private historical tour of the iconic Douglas Ellington House, designed by the legendary architect whose vision helped shape Asheville’s Art Deco skyline. This intimate experience invites up to 10 guests to explore the home’s fascinating history, architectural details, and the story of Ellington’s lasting impact on the city.
Perfect for architecture lovers, history buffs, or anyone who enjoys discovering the hidden stories behind Asheville’s most beautiful places. Gather a few friends and spend an unforgettable afternoon immersed in local history.
Details:
• Private guided tour for up to 10 guests
• Hosted at the historic Douglas Ellington House
• To be scheduled at a mutually agreed-upon time
Starting bid
Beloved by locals for its cozy atmosphere and thoughtfully crafted menu, All Day Darling is the kind of spot where mornings stretch into afternoons over great coffee, beautiful plates, and good conversation. From vibrant breakfast and brunch dishes to fresh, seasonal fare and baked treats that are hard to resist, everything here is made with care.
Whether you’re meeting friends, taking a quiet moment for yourself, or fueling up for a day around town, this gift certificate is an invitation to slow down and savor one of Asheville’s favorite gathering places.
A perfect treat for brunch lovers and coffee devotees alike.
Starting bid
The Whale: A Craft Beer Collective is a destination for people who appreciate the art of brewing. Known for its thoughtfully curated selection of rare, rotating, and hard-to-find beers from around the world, The Whale is where curiosity meets great taste.
Whether you’re exploring something new on draft, picking up a few standout bottles or cans to bring home, or chatting with the knowledgeable team about your next favorite brew, a visit to The Whale always feels like a discovery.
Raise a glass to great beer, great people, and Asheville’s vibrant craft beverage scene.
Starting bid
This East Fork Pottery set includes six thoughtfully crafted pieces designed for everyday rituals—morning coffee, slow breakfasts, and slices of cake shared with friends. Known for their timeless shapes and heirloom-quality ceramics, East Fork pieces are made to be used, loved, and passed down.
What makes this collection extra special? Each piece comes in a color that is no longer in production, making this set a rare chance to own discontinued East Fork glazes.
Included in this collection:
• 2 Breakfast Bowls — Yuzu & Prune
• 2 Mugs — Piglet & Guava
• 2 Cake Plates — Daylily & Yuzu
These pieces are both functional and collectible—perfect for East Fork enthusiasts or anyone who appreciates beautifully made objects for the home.
Starting bid
This mixed case (Break into 3-4 listings?) of wine features whites/roses/and light reds from Italy along with a couple bottles of organic olive oil from Tuscany. Perfect for picnics, grilling out, and chilling on the patio. Four white wines from Tuscany and Sicily, four dry roses from Veneto, Le Marche, and Abruzzo, and four light red wines from Sicily and Puglia. These are all from small family owned farms that we directly import into NC from Italy.
Starting bid
Deets to come
Starting bid
A true local treasure! The generous Louie family is donating 20 dozen fresh eggs from their happy backyard chickens—rich, flavorful, and a far cry from anything you’ll find at the grocery store. If you know, you know: farm-fresh eggs have brighter yolks, better flavor, and turn even a simple breakfast into something special.
The winning bidder will receive 20 dozen high-quality eggs, with delivery timing and frequency coordinated directly with Kristina Louie. Whether you choose to receive them all at once or spread out over time, this is a delicious way to keep your kitchen stocked with one of nature’s most perfect foods.
A huge thank-you to the Louie family for this thoughtful and generous contribution to our community!
Starting bid
Cheer on the excitement of professional hockey with four tickets to see the Greenville Swamp Rabbits during the 2026–2027 season!
Enjoy an unforgettable night of fast-paced action, big hits, and thrilling goals with family or friends. The Swamp Rabbits, a proud member of the ECHL, bring high-energy hockey and an electric atmosphere to every home game.
Starting bid
Give your camper an unforgettable week of fun, learning, and creativity with Odyssey Community School’s Chessboards, Paddles, and Paint Camp!
When: Monday – Thursday, June 29 – July 2, 2026
Times: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Who: Rising 4th – 8th Grades
Value: $280
This camp is designed to stimulate young minds, strengthen bodies, and inspire creativity. Campers will:
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a fresh, elevated look with a haircut from Dre at Greenhouse. Known for expert technique and a thoughtful, personalized approach, Dre creates styles that are both modern and effortlessly wearable.
This is more than just a haircut - it’s a tailored experience designed to help you look and feel your best. Whether you’re ready for a bold change or a refined refresh, you’ll be in excellent hands.
Perfect for anyone looking to invest in a high-quality cut from a trusted professional.
Value: $175
Starting bid
Express yourself with a one-of-a-kind piece of art through a $200 tattoo experience at Greenhouse. Known for its talented artists and creative atmosphere, Greenhouse offers a professional and welcoming space to bring your vision to life.
Whether you have a design in mind or want to collaborate with an artist to create something unique, this experience is perfect for both first-time clients and seasoned collectors alike.
A meaningful way to celebrate creativity, individuality, and personal expression.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with a rejuvenating experience at West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness, a premier med spa dedicated to wellness, relaxation, and self-care.
This $200 gift certificate can be applied toward any of their services, from facials and skincare treatments to wellness therapies designed to refresh your mind and body. It’s the perfect way to treat yourself—or a loved one—to some well-deserved indulgence.
Starting bid
Indulge in a personalized med spa experience with this $200 gift certificate from West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness.
Choose from a wide range of rejuvenating treatments including facials, skincare, and wellness services, all designed to leave you feeling refreshed, restored, and glowing. A luxurious way to prioritize self-care and wellness.
Starting bid
Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to learn from a professional touring musician! Enjoy a one-hour private bass lesson with Dave Hartley of the acclaimed band The War on Drugs.
Whether you’re just starting out or looking to refine your sound, Dave will tailor the session to your level and musical interests. Dive into technique, groove, tone, and the art of playing in a band—while gaining insight from someone who has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages.
This is a rare chance to connect one-on-one with a professional musician and take your playing to the next level.
Starting bid
Experience the rhythm and energy of a personalized, one-on-one session with acclaimed percussionist Agustín Palomo-Ramos. This one-hour private percussion lesson offers a unique opportunity to learn from a dynamic musician known for his versatility, creativity, and engaging teaching style.
Whether you’re just starting out or looking to deepen your skills, Agustín will tailor the lesson to your interests and experience level. Explore rhythm, technique, coordination, and musical expression across a range of percussion instruments in a fun and supportive environment.
Perfect for aspiring musicians of all ages, this session is both inspiring and hands-on—no matter where you are in your musical journey.
Starting bid
Unlock your rhythm with an unforgettable one-on-one session with renowned percussionist River Guerguerian. This one-hour private drum lesson is a rare opportunity to learn from a master known for his dynamic style, global influences, and inspiring teaching approach.
Whether you’re a beginner looking to build a strong foundation or an experienced musician hoping to expand your skills, River will tailor the session to your level and interests. Explore technique, timing, improvisation, and the joy of making music in a supportive and engaging environment.
Don’t miss this chance to connect with an exceptional artist and take your drumming to the next level!
Starting bid
Bring your garden to life with a $50 gift card to Reems Creek Nursery, a beloved destination for plants, gardening supplies, and outdoor inspiration.
Whether you’re looking to add vibrant flowers, hardy perennials, shrubs, or unique seasonal finds, this gift card is the perfect way to explore and grow. Ideal for both seasoned gardeners and beginners alike, Reems Creek Nursery offers something for every green thumb.
Treat yourself—or someone you love—to the joy of gardening!
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun-filled day at the ballpark with this exciting package from the Asheville Tourists! This experience includes four (4) tickets to a Tourists home game—perfect for a family outing or a night out with friends.
You’ll also take home a great selection of team gear, including a Tourists backpack and multiple t-shirts, so you can show your team spirit long after the final inning.
Don’t miss this chance to cheer on Asheville’s hometown team and score some awesome merch!
Package includes:
Starting bid
Experience the magic of autumn at the Leaf Family Festival with two (2) Sunday day passes for a day of fun, music, and seasonal celebration at Deerfields this October!
Explore craft vendors, delicious food, family-friendly activities, and live entertainment in a beautiful fall setting. Perfect for a family outing, a day with friends, or simply enjoying all the sights, sounds, and flavors of the season.
Celebrate the season, make memories, and enjoy everything this beloved festival has to offer—all included with these day passes!
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of live performance with two tickets to a Wortham Presents show at the iconic Diana Wortham Theatre.
From music and dance to theater and storytelling, Wortham Presents brings world-class artists to the stage in a vibrant, intimate setting. These tickets offer the perfect opportunity to experience the energy and excitement of live performance with a friend or loved one.
Starting bid
Score an unforgettable night out with two Golden Tickets to any show at The Grey Eagle, one of Asheville’s premier live music venues.
Whether you’re into indie, rock, jazz, or folk, these tickets let you choose the show that fits your vibe. Enjoy an intimate concert experience with great music, a lively atmosphere, and the chance to create memories with a friend or loved one.
Starting bid
Experience the joy of creating your own jewelry with this gift voucher for two attendees to the Hammered Wide Band class at Ignite Jewelry Studios.
This 2-hour hands-on workshop ($120 per person, all materials included) guides you step-by-step through making a hammered sterling silver wide band ring. Under the instruction of one of Ignite’s talented instructors, you’ll learn techniques including soldering, shaping, hammering, and finishing your ring.
These rings also make beautiful custom wedding bands, or a meaningful personal piece you’ll treasure forever. By the end of the class, you’ll leave with a finished ring made to your size, crafted in Ignite’s downtown Asheville metalsmithing studio.
Package includes:
Starting bid
Give yourself—or someone you love—the gift of real support, real care, and real change.
This $300 gift certificate to Daya Mental Health and Wellness can be used toward a wide range of services for both adults and children, including:
Whether you're beginning a journey, continuing one, or simply need a little extra support along the way, this offering meets you with compassion, expertise, and intention.
Restrictions: Not valid for GeneSight testing or Spravato treatment.
Starting bid
Get ready for the lights, the music, the sneakers squeaking, and that electric anything-can-happen feeling.
This package includes 2 tickets for the 2027 season to see the Charlotte Hornets live in action—where every fast break, buzzer beater, and three-point arc keeps you on the edge of your seat.
Whether you're a die-hard fan or just here for the thrill (and maybe the snacks, no judgment), this is your chance to experience an NBA night up close—loud, fast, and unforgettable.
Starting bid
Step inside one of Asheville’s most beloved chocolate makers and taste your way through something truly special.
This package includes 4 tour vouchers to French Broad Chocolate Factory, where you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at how ethically sourced cacao becomes the rich, complex chocolate they’re known for. Expect stories, samples, and that unmistakable smell of melted chocolate in the air.
To sweeten the deal (as if it needed help), you’ll also take home:
Whether you’re a longtime fan or just someone who believes chocolate should be taken seriously (as it should), this is a golden ticket.
Starting bid
Sometimes you need a sounding board.
Sometimes a strategy.
Sometimes someone who can sit with you in the mess and help you find your way through.
This package includes 8 one-hour sessions with Doug Blessington, M.S., LMHC—tailored to meet you where you are. Sessions may be used for:
With over a decade of experience working with individuals, couples, and families, Doug brings a grounded, thoughtful approach to growth and healing. His background blends clinical training with deep work in conflict resolution, cross-cultural healing practices, and mindfulness-based approaches—offering something both practical and expansive.
Whether you're navigating a transition, building something new, or untangling something old, this is dedicated time to move forward—with intention.
Starting bid
Mornings, afternoons, or those in-between moments that call for something warm and grounding—this $50 gift certificate to Rowan Coffee has you covered.
Known for thoughtfully sourced beans and expertly crafted drinks, Rowan is the kind of place you go once… and then keep going back. Whether it’s a perfectly pulled espresso, a slow sip of something cozy, or a quick catch-up over coffee, this is your excuse to linger a little longer.
Starting bid
Good beer, good people, no pretense. This $50 gift certificate to RAD Brewing Company is your invitation to kick back and stay awhile.
Known for its laid-back vibe and ever-rotating lineup of creative brews, RAD is the kind of place where one pint turns into two… and suddenly you’ve found your new favorite hang. Grab a crisp lager, something hoppy, or whatever’s pouring that day—there’s always something worth discovering.
Perfect for a casual night out, a post-adventure drink, or just because.
Starting bid
Hop on the wildest ride in Asheville—where the city’s streets become the stage and nothing is off-limits. This isn’t your polite little trolley tour… it’s a rolling comedy show, equal parts history, absurdity, and just the right amount of chaos.
With quick-witted guides, outrageous characters, and a few surprises you definitely won’t find in a brochure, LaZoom delivers a one-of-a-kind experience that’s as unforgettable as it is unhinged.
Perfect for a date night, a night out with a friend, or anyone who likes their local lore with a heavy pour of humor.
Includes: 2 tickets to a LaZoom Comedy Bus Tour - $100 value
Note: Must be 21+ for most tours. Reservation required; subject to availability.
Starting bid
Deets to come
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This 90-minute Classic Head Spa treatment from Sacred Roots is a full sensory deep clean for your scalp, your hair, and—quietly—your nervous system. It begins with a personalized scalp analysis (yes, microscope-level insight), followed by exfoliation, high-frequency stimulation, and dry brushing to wake everything up and get circulation moving.
Then comes the good part: a deeply cleansing wash, buildup-lifting exfoliation, and an intensive hydrating mask—all under steam while you melt into a scalp, forearm, and hand massage that feels borderline unfair to the rest of your week.
Finished with a blow dry and post-treatment scalp analysis so you can actually see the glow-up.
Best for: buildup, dryness, oily scalp, stress relief—or anyone overdue for a full reset.c
Starting bid
The kind of jeans you reach for without thinking—and somehow always look put together in.
Madewell is known for denim that actually fits, softens beautifully over time, and holds its shape where it matters. This pair is a wardrobe workhorse: easy, flattering, and built for everyday wear.
Dress them up, wear them into the ground, repeat.
Details:
• Brand: Madewell
• One pair of premium denim
• Winner may select size/style
Starting bid
Good jeans are hard to find. These are the kind that make everything else in your closet make sense.
Crafted by Madewell, this pair blends comfort, structure, and that perfectly worn-in feel (without the years of effort). Whether it’s school drop-off, dinner out, or somewhere in between—these go with you.
Reliable. Flattering. A little addictive.
Details:
• Brand: Madewell
• One pair of premium denim
• Winner may select size/style
Starting bid
Strength, length, and a little bit of glow.
This 5-class pack from South Slope Pilates is your invitation to move with intention—whether you’re building core strength, improving flexibility, or just carving out an hour that’s entirely yours. Thoughtful instruction, a welcoming space, and that quiet, powerful kind of burn you’ll thank yourself for later.
Perfect for beginners and seasoned movers alike. A $125 value.
Starting bid
90 minutes of quiet that actually does something.
Step into warm, mineral-rich water and let everything else fall away. In this 90-minute float at Still Point Wellness, your body is fully supported, your senses gently softened, and your mind given space to finally slow down. Muscles release, stress unwinds, and you emerge feeling lighter—clearer—reset.
Not an escape. A return.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!