Odyssey Community School
Subscribe
Our mission
Odyssey Community School is a PreK–12 independent school in Asheville, NC, educating Asheville’s finest free thinkers through a creative, whole-child approach that blends academics, the arts, and real-world learning.
Past events
Past events
Auction
EXPERIENCES & ESCAPES
Apr 19, 10:00 PM EDT
90 Zillicoa St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
Auction
LOCAL GOODS & GIFTS
Apr 19, 10:00 PM EDT
90 Zillicoa St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
Event
Odyssey in Bloom Tickets
Apr 18, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
67 Broadway St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
Our website
https://www.odysseycommunity.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by