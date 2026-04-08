Odyssey Community School

Odyssey Community School

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Our mission

Odyssey Community School is a PreK–12 independent school in Asheville, NC, educating Asheville’s finest free thinkers through a creative, whole-child approach that blends academics, the arts, and real-world learning.
Past events
Past events
EXPERIENCES & ESCAPES
Auction
EXPERIENCES & ESCAPES
Apr 19, 10:00 PM EDT
90 Zillicoa St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
LOCAL GOODS & GIFTS
Auction
LOCAL GOODS & GIFTS
Apr 19, 10:00 PM EDT
90 Zillicoa St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
Odyssey in Bloom Tickets
Event
Odyssey in Bloom Tickets
Apr 18, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
67 Broadway St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA

Our website

https://www.odysseycommunity.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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