EXPERIENCES & ESCAPES

Step into a new challenge with this all-inclusive martial arts experience from Sun Soo Martial Arts. Designed for beginners and continuing students alike, this package provides everything needed to begin training right away.

Enjoy 3 months of classes along with a uniform —making it easy to jump in and start building skills, confidence, and physical strength.

A fantastic opportunity for youth or adults to experience the benefits of martial arts in a welcoming community. A $617 Value

Package includes:

3 months of martial arts training

Uniform

Membership fee

Please note: New clients only. Winner must schedule an introductory appointment by May 15, 2026.