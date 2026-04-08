EXPERIENCES & ESCAPES

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Starting bid
Step into a new challenge with this all-inclusive martial arts experience from Sun Soo Martial Arts. Designed for beginners and continuing students alike, this package provides everything needed to begin training right away.
Enjoy 3 months of classes along with a uniform —making it easy to jump in and start building skills, confidence, and physical strength.
A fantastic opportunity for youth or adults to experience the benefits of martial arts in a welcoming community. A $617 Value
Package includes:
Please note: New clients only. Winner must schedule an introductory appointment by May 15, 2026.
Starting bid
Give yourself—or someone you love—the gift of real support, real care, and real change.
This $300 gift certificate to Daya Mental Health and Wellness can be used toward a wide range of services for both adults and children, including:
Whether you're beginning a journey, continuing one, or simply need a little extra support along the way, this offering meets you with compassion, expertise, and intention.
Restrictions: Not valid for GeneSight testing or Spravato treatment.
Starting bid
Give your child a week they’ll be talking about long after summer fades.
Sun Soo Center for Excellence—voted #1 Summer Camp in WNC for 15 years—offers an action-packed, confidence-building experience for rising K–5 students. This isn’t just camp…it’s a full-on adventure in movement, creativity, and growth.
Each day blends martial arts, outdoor play, arts & crafts, science experiments, and leadership-building activities—designed to keep kids engaged, energized, and thriving in a supportive environment.
With rotating weekly themes like Outdoor Adventures, Shark Week, Superheroes, Space Camp, and more, every session brings something new to explore.
A perfect mix of fun and purpose—where kids build skills, friendships, and a little bit of fearless spirit along the way. A $375 Value
Starting bid
Express yourself with a one-of-a-kind piece of art through a $200 tattoo experience at Greenhouse. Known for its talented artists and creative atmosphere, Greenhouse offers a professional and welcoming space to bring your vision to life.
Whether you have a design in mind or want to collaborate with an artist to create something unique, this experience is perfect for both first-time clients and seasoned collectors alike.
A meaningful way to celebrate creativity, individuality, and personal expression.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Some moments deserve a toast.
Some deserve a tattoo.
This $150 gift certificate to Hot Stuff Tattoo is your nudge toward that design you’ve saved, that symbol you keep circling, that tiny lightning bolt / wildflower / name / reminder you’ve been quietly carrying around.
Hot Stuff is known for skilled artists, clean work, and the kind of shop where you feel excited instead of nervous. Whether it’s your first piece or your fifteenth, this is credit toward something personal, permanent, and entirely yours.
Starting bid
This 90-minute Classic Head Spa treatment from Sacred Roots is a full sensory deep clean for your scalp, your hair, and—quietly—your nervous system. It begins with a personalized scalp analysis (yes, microscope-level insight), followed by exfoliation, high-frequency stimulation, and dry brushing to wake everything up and get circulation moving.
Then comes the good part: a deeply cleansing wash, buildup-lifting exfoliation, and an intensive hydrating mask—all under steam while you melt into a scalp, forearm, and hand massage that feels borderline unfair to the rest of your week.
Finished with a blow dry and post-treatment scalp analysis so you can actually see the glow-up.
Best for: buildup, dryness, oily scalp, stress relief—or anyone overdue for a full reset.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a fresh, elevated look with a haircut from Dre at Greenhouse. Known for expert technique and a thoughtful, personalized approach, Dre creates styles that are both modern and effortlessly wearable.
This is more than just a haircut - it’s a tailored experience designed to help you look and feel your best. Whether you’re ready for a bold change or a refined refresh, you’ll be in excellent hands.
Perfect for anyone looking to invest in a high-quality cut from a trusted professional.
Value: $175
Starting bid
Enjoy a 5-night stay in a two-bedroom villa at Bluewater Resort & Marina, hosted by Spinnaker Resorts. Set along the Intracoastal Waterway, this getaway offers laid-back Lowcountry charm—think slow mornings, salt air, and sunsets that do the heavy lifting.
Your stay includes a spacious 2-bedroom villa at no cost, making it the perfect escape for families or friends looking to reset somewhere warm and unhurried. Value: $2,000
Details & Restrictions:
• 5-night stay in a 2-bedroom villa (Sunday arrival required)
• Reservations subject to availability
• Not valid during holidays, special event weeks, or the months of June, July, or August
A little breathing room, wrapped in a coastal horizon.
Starting bid
90 minutes of quiet that actually does something.
Step into warm, mineral-rich water and let everything else fall away. In this 90-minute float at Still Point Wellness, your body is fully supported, your senses gently softened, and your mind given space to finally slow down. Muscles release, stress unwinds, and you emerge feeling lighter—clearer—reset.
Not an escape. A return.
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with a rejuvenating experience at West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness, a premier med spa dedicated to wellness, relaxation, and self-care.
This $200 gift certificate can be applied toward any of their services, from facials and skincare treatments to wellness therapies designed to refresh your mind and body. It’s the perfect way to treat yourself—or a loved one—to some well-deserved indulgence.
Starting bid
Indulge in a personalized med spa experience with this $200 gift certificate from West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness.
Choose from a wide range of rejuvenating treatments including facials, skincare, and wellness services, all designed to leave you feeling refreshed, restored, and glowing. A luxurious way to prioritize self-care and wellness.
Starting bid
Build confidence, strength, and focus with this incredible opportunity from Sun Soo Martial Arts. This package offers a comprehensive introduction to martial arts training, perfect for students of all experience levels.This generous gift certificate includes 3 months of practice, a uniform, and the membership fee—everything needed to get started on a meaningful and empowering journey.
Whether you’re looking to develop discipline, improve fitness, or learn self-defense, Sun Soo Martial Arts provides a supportive and engaging environment for growth. Value: $617
Package includes:
Please note: New clients only. Winner must schedule an introductory appointment by May 15, 2026.
Starting bid
This 5-class pack from South Slope Pilates is your invitation to move with intention—whether you’re building core strength, improving flexibility, or just carving out an hour that’s entirely yours. Thoughtful instruction, a welcoming space, and that quiet, powerful kind of burn you’ll thank yourself for later.
Perfect for beginners and seasoned movers alike. A $125 value.
Starting bid
Use the pack. Pull on the socks. Show up. Everything else gets quieter after that. $280 value. Includes:
• 10 Scorch Fitness classes
• 1 pair of grip socks
• unlimited chances to surprise yourself
Bid on heat.
Bid on habit.
Bid on the glow that no serum can buy!
Starting bid
Deets to come!
Starting bid
This unforgettable VIP ticket package valued at $2,000 includes:
Whether you're a die-hard fan or just here for the thrill (and maybe the snacks, no judgment), this is your chance to experience an NBA night up close—loud, fast, and unforgettable.
Starting bid
This is the gift you keep meaning to give yourselves. A complete will-planning package for a married couple, prepared by Peter McGuire, Esq. of Strauss & Attorneys—designed to bring clarity, protection, and deep exhale energy.
This package includes professionally prepared estate planning documents for a couple with outright distributions, as well as essential powers of attorney and health care directives. In other words: the paperwork that makes sure the people you love are protected, your wishes are honored, and no one is left guessing in moments that matter most.
And if your needs call for something more expansive, the winning bidder may instead apply a $3,000 credit toward a revocable living trust package.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun-filled day at the ballpark with this exciting package from the Asheville Tourists! This experience includes four (4) tickets to a Tourists home game—perfect for a family outing or a night out with friends.
You’ll also take home a great selection of team gear, including a Tourists backpack and multiple t-shirts, so you can show your team spirit long after the final inning.
Don’t miss this chance to cheer on Asheville’s hometown team and score some awesome merch!
Package includes:
Starting bid
Cheer on the excitement of professional hockey with four tickets to see the Greenville Swamp Rabbits during the 2026–2027 season!
Enjoy an unforgettable night of fast-paced action, big hits, and thrilling goals with family or friends. The Swamp Rabbits, a proud member of the ECHL, bring high-energy hockey and an electric atmosphere to every home game.
Starting bid
Step inside one of Asheville’s most beloved chocolate makers and taste your way through something truly special.
This package includes 4 tour vouchers to French Broad Chocolate Factory, where you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at how ethically sourced cacao becomes the rich, complex chocolate they’re known for. Expect stories, samples, and that unmistakable smell of melted chocolate in the air.
To sweeten the deal (as if it needed help), you’ll also take home:
Whether you’re a longtime fan or just someone who believes chocolate should be taken seriously (as it should), this is a golden ticket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!