Ohana Aloha Animal Feed Drive

About this event
Purchase one bag of Purina Equine Senior. This is our most needed food item using an estimated 17 bags per month.
Hay bales are $8 per bale. We go through approx. 80 bales each month for our horses, ponies, miniature horses and miniature donkeys.
Food for our mini horses (Koko & Pineapple) and mini donkeys (Kai & Lana).
Timothy Hay for the bunnies (Kona & Maui) and chinchillas (Lani & Lulu).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!