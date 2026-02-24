Ohana Preservation Foundation

Hosted by

Ohana Preservation Foundation

About this event

Ohana Aloha Animal Feed Drive

Purina Equine Senior 50lb Bag item
Purina Equine Senior 50lb Bag
$28.50

Purchase one bag of Purina Equine Senior. This is our most needed food item using an estimated 17 bags per month.

Timothy Hay Bale item
Timothy Hay Bale
$8

Hay bales are $8 per bale. We go through approx. 80 bales each month for our horses, ponies, miniature horses and miniature donkeys.

Purina Miniature Horse and Pony Feed, 50lb Bag item
Purina Miniature Horse and Pony Feed, 50lb Bag
$25.50

Food for our mini horses (Koko & Pineapple) and mini donkeys (Kai & Lana).

Kaytee Natural Timothy Hay Small Animal Food, 6-lb bag item
Kaytee Natural Timothy Hay Small Animal Food, 6-lb bag
$18

Timothy Hay for the bunnies (Kona & Maui) and chinchillas (Lani & Lulu).

Add a donation for Ohana Preservation Foundation

$

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