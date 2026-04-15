The Salvation Army Corsicana

Hosted by

The Salvation Army Corsicana

About this event

Oil's Well That Ends Well Murder Mystery Fundraiser

5864 West

State Hwy 31 W, Corsicana, TX 75110, USA

General Admission
$65
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

2 reserved tables of 8 in a prominent location • Exclusive company name on event invitation • Opportunity to place a company promotional item at each seat • Recognition from the podium • Event signage Corporate table signage • Recognition on The Salvation Army Corsicana website event page and social media • Special recognition prior to event.

 

Entertainment Sponsor
$3,500

2 reserved tables of 8 in a prominent location • Event signage • Corporate table signageRecognition on The Salvation Army Corsicana website event page and social media • Special recognition prior to event.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

1 reserved table of 8 • Event signage • Recognition on The Salvation Army Corsicana website event page

Decoration Sponsor
$500

Event signage • recognition on The Salvation Army Corsicana website event page.

Dessert Sponsor- SOLD - Brookshire Corsicana
$500

Event signage • recognition on The Salvation Army Corsicana website event page.

Supporting Sponsor
$300

2 tickets for company representatives • Covers cost for 2 less fortunate individual tickets • Promotion through The Salvation Army Corsicana social media outlets

 

Corporate Table
$500

1 reserved table of 8.

Add a donation for The Salvation Army Corsicana

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!