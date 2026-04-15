Oil's Well That Ends Well Murder Mystery Fundraiser

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State Hwy 31 W, Corsicana, TX 75110, USA
2 reserved tables of 8 in a prominent location • Exclusive company name on event invitation • Opportunity to place a company promotional item at each seat • Recognition from the podium • Event signage • Corporate table signage • Recognition on The Salvation Army Corsicana website event page and social media • Special recognition prior to event.
2 reserved tables of 8 in a prominent location • Event signage • Corporate table signage • Recognition on The Salvation Army Corsicana website event page and social media • Special recognition prior to event.
1 reserved table of 8 • Event signage • Recognition on The Salvation Army Corsicana website event page
Event signage • recognition on The Salvation Army Corsicana website event page.
Event signage • recognition on The Salvation Army Corsicana website event page.
2 tickets for company representatives • Covers cost for 2 less fortunate individual tickets • Promotion through The Salvation Army Corsicana social media outlets
1 reserved table of 8.
$
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